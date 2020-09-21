United States Is ‘Crumbling,’ God Is Our Only Hope: Franklin Graham

Evangelist Franklin Graham

As he prepares to lead a prayer march in Washington, D.C., next week, evangelist Franklin Graham said the dire problems besetting the country are ones only God can solve, and time is short.

In a phone interview with The Christian Post on Thursday about Prayer March 2020 that he will oversee next Saturday on the National Mall, Graham explained that his heart behind calling the country to prayer is in part because of the deep divisions over many issues. These divides have been compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic and widespread loss of jobs due to state lockdowns and enforced closure of businesses.

“I think there’s kind of a boiling point here with many people. We have seen injustice on our streets and some of our communities. The frustration that people aren’t heard, that people are marginalized. It seems that all of this is boiling at the same time,” he said, noting that these tensions are accentuated in an election year where politics often exploit the issues.

Yet no one can solve the spiritual darkness besetting America, he emphasized.

“Republicans cannot fix it; Democrats cannot fix it. Only God can,” Graham asserted.

God and His ways have been removed from government, schools, and in society more broadly when the country needs more, not less of Him, he said, adding that the United States is “crumbling.”

“I don’t see our nation able to go much further unless we repent and call upon the name of Almighty God,” he said.

Asked if he believes that a remnant of praying people exists in the nation and if he has hope for a Great Awakening, the evangelist replied that it’s hard to say.

“For many in the church today, they’re comfortable and a lot of our pastors don’t want to rock the boat,” Graham said. Many will not speak out on hot-button social issues, insisting such topics are “political” when they are moral matters where churches must be bold.

Yet because they have ignored such great sin and the responsibility to speak against it, he doesn’t know if there will be revival.

Thousands are expected to attend the march, with participants traveling from every state to gather together in the nation’s capital.

The upcoming march is solely about prayer and calling upon God, Graham stressed.

