Unchanging God, Hear From Eternal Heaven – Hymn

Unchanging God,

hear from eternal Heav’n:

We plead Thy gifts of grace,

forever given,

Thy call, without repentance,

calling still,

The sure election of

Thy sovereign will.

Out of our faith in Thee,

Who canst not lie,

Out of our heart’s desire,

goes up our cry,

From hope’s sweet vision

of the thing to be,

From love to those who

still are loved by Thee.

Bring Thy beloved back,

Thine Israel,

Thine own elect

who from Thy favor fell,

But not from Thine election!

O forgive,

Speak but the word,

and lo! the dead shall live.

Father of mercies!

these the long astray,

These in soul blindness

now the far away,

These are not aliens,

but Thy sons of yore,

Oh, by Thy Fatherhood,

restore, restore!

Breathe upon Thy Church,

that it may greet the day;

Stir up her will to toil,

and teach, and pray,

Till Zionward again salvation come,

And all her outcast children

are at home.

Triune Jehovah,

Thine the grace and power,

Thine all the work,

its past, its future hour,

O Thou, Who failest not,

Thy gifts fulfill,

And crown the calling

of Thy changeless will.