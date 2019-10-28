Unanswered Yet – Hymn

Author: Charles Tillman

Unanswered yet?

The prayers your lips have pleaded

In agony of heart these many years?

Does faith begin to fail, is hope departing,

And think you all in vain those falling tears?

Say not the Father hath not heard your prayer:

You shall have your desire, sometime, somewhere,

You shall have your desire, sometime, somewhere.

Unanswered yet?

Though when you first presented

This one petition at the Father’s throne,

It seemed you could not wait the time of asking,

So urgent was your heart to make it known.

Though years have passed since then, do not despair;

The Lord will answer you, sometime, somewhere,

The Lord will answer you, sometime, somewhere.

Unanswered yet?

Nay, do not say ungranted;

Perhaps your part is not yet wholly done;

The work began when first your prayer was uttered,

And God will finish what He has begun.

If you will keep the incense burning there,

His glory you shall see, sometime somewhere,

His glory you shall see, sometime somewhere.

Unanswered yet?

Faith cannot be unanswered;

Her feet were firmly planted on the Rock;

Amid the wildest storm prayer stands undaunted,

Nor quail before the loudest thunder shock.

She knows Omnipotence has heard her prayer,

And cries, ‘It shall be done,’ sometime, somewhere,

And cries, ‘It shall be done,’ sometime, somewhere.