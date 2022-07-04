Every year the controversy around tithing has no end, with more and more people saying It is not biblical (New testatemental teaching).

Creflo Dollar, the preacher who has been preaching the prosperity gospel for decades and the subject of tithes told his congregation to get rid of books, tapes, videos he has preached about tithing.

He admits that he’s been preaching the wrong gospel when it comes to tithes.

He also warned that he would lose friends for expressing the truth about tithing because it is an Old Testament principle that is no longer applicable to New Testament believers.

He made his comment in a video from a lecture series that was posted on his YouTube account on June 26, 2022.

