Tim Tebow: They Told My Mom To Abort Me, Thank God She Did Not

Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow hopes he’s remembered more for his pro-life efforts than for being an all-star athlete, according to the National Right to Life News.

At a fundraising banquet for Kansans for Life, Tebow shared his deep and personal convictions on the pro-life cause.

“It’s a rescue mission. You know why we call it a rescue mission? Because when we say that, it puts a timeline on it,” he shared from the stage. “When’s the last time you heard a rescue mission taking place in a month or a few years. No, a rescue mission means now. It gives you a sense of urgency. It says we have to go not because it’s our time, but because it’s their time … I have to live a sense of urgency because while I might have time, they don’t.”

Speaking in front of over 12,000 people in attendance, Tebow continued, “You see, my mom 32 years ago had doctors tell her she needed to abort me because if she didn’t, it was going to cost her life. And they didn’t even believe that I was a baby. They thought I was a tumor.”

He jokingly said that his siblings would occasionally tease him by calling him “Timmy the tumor.”

“It really does mean a lot more than winning the Super Bowl,” Tebow said. “One day, when you look back and people are talking about you and they say, ‘Oh my gosh, what are you going to be known for? Are you going to say Super Bowl, or we saved a lot of babies?’”

Kansas City Chief owner Lamar Hunt, Jr, who recently enjoyed an unlikely Super Bowl victory, was also in attendance. He urged donors to join the fight for children’s lives.

“I do not think it is a cliche to say we are in a life and death battle for the truth and authentic dignity of the human person,” he said. “We need your full attention. You need to drop what you’re doing and join us, and this can be in so many ways: prayer, assistance to those in need, emails, phone calls, in-person meetings. Get educated about what we’re fighting about here.”

High on the nonprofit’s list of priorities was the ‘Value Them Both’ bill. According to the Wichita Eagle, the bill seeks to change a recent ruling made by the Kansas Supreme Court that protects a woman’s ability to get an abortion even if Roe v. Wade were eventually overturned.

“Because of the ruling, Kansas became the wild west of the abortion industry,” said Brittany Jones, director of advocacy at the Family Policy Alliance of Kansas.

In light of this up and coming legal fight, Tebow challenged his audience to stand strong. “What you’re doing here matters. You’re fighting for life. You’re fighting for people that can’t fight for themselves. And my question to you is: Are you willing to stand up in the face of persecution, in the face of adversity, in the face of criticism, when other people are going to say it’s not worth it, when other people won’t stand beside you? Maybe not everybody is going to be with you. Will you stand up for what’s right?”

