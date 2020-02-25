Mass Revival Breaks Out Across Tennessee

Some 1,000 churches in Tennessee are joining together for prayer and fasting as part of Awaken Tennessee, a 30-day prayer event.

Awaken Tennessee kicked off Jan. 26 and runs through Feb. 23.

According to CBN News, 220 churches in East Tennessee are joining in the event. Another 800 from central and west Tennessee have also committed to the month of prayer.

Pastors in Tennessee say the event has already generated interest in the community with revival services happening all over the city. CBN News reports that the pastors say visitors attending the services have said they can “feel the Holy Spirit as soon as you enter the building.”

“This is not about my church or a denomination, we are simply hosting an event in partnership with churches to see true lasting revival take place,” said Rev. John Butler, pastor of East Rogersville Baptist Church.

“The Holy Spirit came and took control,” he said. “From the first worship song, people began to flood the altar for prayer, and continued to do so for restoration and to receive Christ. We haven’t manipulated our people. They came expectant and God simply showed up.”

The revival has been described as “exploding” in Tennessee.

“This rally is not about our church or any particular denomination, but it is our effort to join the concentrated prayer effort across the state for true revival in our churches that precipitates an awakening in our communities, state, and nation,” Sheldon Livesay, the East Tennessee coordinator for Awaken Tennessee told the Rogersville Review. “There are exponential results as you bring multiplied groups together to pray.”

To kick off the monthlong event, Dove Award-winning singer/songwriter Terry and Barbi Franklin led worship services in Rogersville. Former members of the Gaither Vocal Band have since also been invited to lead worship services.

“We’ve been praying for this kind of outpouring in our own nation for many years,” they said. “We’ve been longing to see America’s churches become houses of prayer again and revived in their first love for Jesus.”

Christian Headlines