Thy Word Have I Hid In My Heart – Hymn

Author: Ernest Orlando Sellers

Thy Word is a lamp to my feet,

A light to my path alway,

To guide and to save me from sin,

And show me the heav’nly way.

Thy Word have I hid in my heart,

That I might not sin against Thee;

That I might not sin, that I might not sin,

Thy Word have I hid in my heart.

Forever, O Lord, is Thy Word

Established and fixed on high;

Thy faithfulness unto all men

Abideth forever nigh.

At morning, at noon, and at night

I ever will give Thee praise;

For Thou art my portion, O Lord,

And shall be through all my days!

Thro’ Him Whom Thy Word hath foretold,

The Savior and Morning Star,

Salvation and peace have been brought

To those who have strayed afar.