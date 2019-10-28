Thy Lovingkindness, Lord, Is Good And Free – Hymn

Thy lovingkindness, Lord, is good and free:

In tender mercy turn thou unto me;

Hide not thy face from me in my distress,

In mercy hear my pray’r, thy servant bless.

Needy and sorrowful, to thee I cry;

Let thy salvation set my soul on high;

Then I will sing and praise thy holy Name,

My thankful song thy mercy shall proclaim.

With joy the meek shall see my soul restored;

Your heart shall live, ye saints that seek the Lord;

He helps the needy and regards their cries,

Those in distress the Lord will not despise.

Let heav’n above his grace and glory tell

Let earth and sea and all that in them dwell;

Salvation to his people God will give,

And they that love his Name with him shall live.