Thy Life Was Given For Me – Hymn

Author: Frances Ridley Havergal

Thy life was given for me;

thy blood, O Lord, was shed,

that I might ransomed be,

and quickened from the dead.

Thy life was given for me;

what have I given for thee?

Long years were spent for me,

in weariness and woe,

that through eternity

thy glory I might know.

Long years were spent for me;

have I spent one for thee?

Thy Father’s home of light,

thy rainbow-circled throne,

were left for earthly night,

for wanderings sad and lone.

Yea, all was left for me;

have I left aught for thee?

Thou, Lord, hast borne for me

more than my tongue can tell

of bitterest agony,

to rescue me from hell.

Thou sufferedst all for me;

what have I borne for thee?

And thou hast brought to me,

down from thy home above,

salvation full and free,

thy pardon and thy love.

Great gifts thou broughtest me;

what have I brought to thee?

O let my life be given,

my years for thee be spent,

world fetters all be riven,

and joy with suffering blent!

Thou gavest thyself for me;

I give myself to thee.