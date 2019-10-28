Through The Love Of God Our Saviour – Hymn

Author: Mary B. Peters

Through the love of God our Savior,

All will be well;

Free and changeless is His favor;

All, all is well.

Precious is the blood that healed us;

Perfect is the grace that sealed us;

Strong the hand stretched out to shield us;

All must be well.

Though we pass through tribulation,

All will be well;

Ours is such a full salvation;

All, all is well.

Happy still in God confiding,

Fruitful, if in Christ abiding,

Holy through the Spirit’s guiding,

All must be well.

We expect a bright tomorrow;

All will be well;

Faith can sing through days of sorrow,

All, all is well.

On our Father’s love relying,

Jesus every need supplying,

Or in living, or in dying,

All must be well.