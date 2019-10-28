Thou, Whose Almighty Word – Hymn

Author: John Mariott

Thou, whose almighty Word

[or Thou, whose eternal word]

Chaos and darkness heard,

And took their flight;

Hear us, we humbly pray,

And, where the Gospel’s day

Sheds not its glorious ray,

Let there be light!

Thou, who didst come to bring

On Thy redeeming wing

Healing and sight,

Health to the sick in mind,

Sight to the inly blind,

O now, to all mankind,

Let there be light!

Spirit of truth and love,

Life giving, holy Dove,

Speed forth Thy flight;

Move on the water’s face

Bearing the lamp of grace,

And, in earth’s darkest place,

Let there be light!

Blessed and holy Three,

Glorious Trinity,

Wisdom, love, might!

Boundless as ocean’s tide,

Rolling in fullest pride,

Through the world far and wide,

Let there be light!