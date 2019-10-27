This Is The Message That I Bring – Hymn

I am a stranger here, within a foreign land;

My home is far away, upon a golden strand;

Ambassador to be of realms beyond the sea,

I’m here on business for my King.

This is the message that I bring,

A message angels fain would sing:

“Oh, be ye reconciled,”

Thus saith my Lord and King,

“Oh, be ye reconciled to God.”

This is the King’s command: that all men, everywhere,

Repent and turn away from sin’s seductive snare;

That all who will obey, with Him shall reign for aye,

And that’s my business for my King.

My home is brighter far than Sharon’s rosy plain,

Eternal life and joy throughout its vast domain;

My Sovereign bids me tell how mortals there may dwell,

And that’s my business for my King.