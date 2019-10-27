Thine For Ever: God Of Love – Hymn

Author: Mary Fawler Maude

Thine for ever! God of love,

hear us from thy throne above;

thine for ever may we be

here and in eternity.

Thine for ever! Lord of life,

shield us through our earthly strife;

thou the Life, the Truth, the Way,

guide us to the realms of day.

Thine for ever! O how blest

they who find in thee their rest!

Saviour, guardian, heavenly friend,

O defend us to the end.

Thine for ever! Shepherd, keep

us thy frail and trembling sheep;

safe alone beneath thy care,

let us all thy goodness share.

Thine for ever! Thou our guide,

all our wants by thee supplied,

all our sins by thee forgiven,

lead us, Lord, from earth to heaven.