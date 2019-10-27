There’s A Great Day Coming – Hymn

There’s a great day coming,
A great day coming;
There’s a great day coming by and by,
When the saints and the sinners
Shall be parted right and left,
Are you ready for that day to come?
Refrain:
Are you ready? Are you ready?
Are you ready for the judgment day?
Are you ready? Are you ready?
For the judgment day?
There’s a bright day coming,
A bright day coming;
There’s a bright day coming by and by.
But its brightness shall only come
To them that love the Lord.
Are you ready for that day to come?
There’s a sad day coming,
A sad day coming;
There’s a sad day coming by and by,
When the sinner shall hear his doom:
Depart, I know you not!
Are you ready for that day to come?