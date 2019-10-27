There’s A Great Day Coming – Hymn

There’s a great day coming,

A great day coming;

There’s a great day coming by and by,

When the saints and the sinners

Shall be parted right and left,

Are you ready for that day to come?

Refrain:

Are you ready? Are you ready?

Are you ready for the judgment day?

Are you ready? Are you ready?

For the judgment day?

There’s a bright day coming,

A bright day coming;

There’s a bright day coming by and by.

But its brightness shall only come

To them that love the Lord.

Are you ready for that day to come?

There’s a sad day coming,

A sad day coming;

There’s a sad day coming by and by,

When the sinner shall hear his doom:

Depart, I know you not!

Are you ready for that day to come?