There Is Life For A Look At The Crucified One – Hymn

Author: A.M Hull

There is life for a look at the Crucified One,

There is life at this moment for thee;

Then look, sinner, look unto Him and be saved,

Unto Him who was nailed to the tree.

Look! look! look and live!

There is life for a look at the Crucified One,

There is life at this moment for thee.

Oh, why was He there as the Bearer of sin,

If on Jesus thy guilt was not laid?

Oh, why from His side flowed the sin-cleansing blood,

If His dying thy debt has not paid?

It is not thy tears of repentance or prayers,

But the blood, that redeemeth the soul;

On Him, then, who shed it, thou mayest at once

Thy weight of iniquities roll.

Then doubt not thy welcome, since God has declared

There remaineth no more to be done;

That once in the end of the world He appeared,

And completed the work He begun.

Then take with rejoicing from Jesus at once

The life everlasting He gives;

And know with assurance, thou never canst die

Since Jesus, thy Righteousness, lives.