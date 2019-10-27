There Is A Name I Love To Hear – Hymn

Author: Frederick Whitfield

There is a name I love to hear,

I love to sing its worth;

It sounds like music in mine ear,

The sweetest name on earth.

Oh, how I love Jesus,

Oh, how I love Jesus,

Oh, how I love Jesus,

Because He first loved me!

It tells me of a Savior’s love,

Who died to set me free;

It tells me of His precious blood,

The sinner’s perfect plea.

It tells me what my Father hath,

In store for every day,

And though I tread a darksome path,

Yields sunshine all the way.

It tells of One whose loving heart

Can feel my deepest woe,

Who in each sorrow bears a part

That none can bear below.