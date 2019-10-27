There Is A Land Of Corn And Wine – Hymn

Author: Edgar Page
There is a land of corn and wine
And all its joys will soon be mine
There shines undimmed one blissful day
For earth’s dark night has passed away.
Refrain:
O Beaulah land, sweet Beaulah land
Upon thy heights I long to stand
And view the radiant jasper sea
And mansions fair, prepared for me
And find on that eternal shore
My heaven, my home, forevermore.
My Savior then will walk with me
O sweet communion that will be
He’ll gently lead me by the hand
In that celestial happy land.
A sweet perfume upon the breeze
Will come from ever vernal trees
And flowers that never fading grow
Where streams of life forever flow.
The zephyrs then will laden be
With sounds of sweetest melody
As angels with the ransomed throng
Join in the sweet redemption song.