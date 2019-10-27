There Is A Land Of Corn And Wine – Hymn

Author: Edgar Page

There is a land of corn and wine

And all its joys will soon be mine

There shines undimmed one blissful day

For earth’s dark night has passed away.

Refrain:

O Beaulah land, sweet Beaulah land

Upon thy heights I long to stand

And view the radiant jasper sea

And mansions fair, prepared for me

And find on that eternal shore

My heaven, my home, forevermore.

My Savior then will walk with me

O sweet communion that will be

He’ll gently lead me by the hand

In that celestial happy land.

A sweet perfume upon the breeze

Will come from ever vernal trees

And flowers that never fading grow

Where streams of life forever flow.

The zephyrs then will laden be

With sounds of sweetest melody

As angels with the ransomed throng

Join in the sweet redemption song.