There Is A Habitation – Hymn

Author: L. M. Jameson
There is a habitation,
Built by the living God,
For all of every nation,
Who seek that grand abode.
Refrain:
O Sion, Sion,
I long thy gates to see;
O Sion, Sion,
When shall I dwell in thee?
A city with foundations
Firm as th’eternal throne;
Nor wars, nor desolation
Shall ever move a stone. [Refrain]
No night is there, no sorrow,
No death and no decay;
No yesterday, no morrow”
But one eternal day.
Within its pearly portals
Angelic armies sing,
With glorified immortals,
The praises of its King. [Refrain]