There Is A Habitation – Hymn

Author: L. M. Jameson

There is a habitation,

Built by the living God,

For all of every nation,

Who seek that grand abode.

Refrain:

O Sion, Sion,

I long thy gates to see;

O Sion, Sion,

When shall I dwell in thee?

A city with foundations

Firm as th’eternal throne;

Nor wars, nor desolation

Shall ever move a stone. [Refrain]

No night is there, no sorrow,

No death and no decay;

No yesterday, no morrow”

But one eternal day.

Within its pearly portals

Angelic armies sing,

With glorified immortals,

The praises of its King. [Refrain]