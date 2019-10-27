There Is A Fountain Filled With Blood – Hymn

Author: William Cowper

There is a fountain filled with blood

drawn from Emmanuel’s veins;

And sinners plunged beneath that flood

lose all their guilty stains.

Lose all their guilty stains,

lose all their guilty stains;

And sinners plunged beneath that flood

lose all their guilty stains.

The dying thief rejoiced to see

that fountain in his day;

And there have I, though vile as he,

washed all my sins away.

Washed all my sins away,

washed all my sins away;

And there have I, though vile as he,

washed all my sins away.

Dear dying Lamb, Thy precious blood

shall never lose its power

Till all the ransomed church of God be saved,

to sin no more.

Be saved, to sin no more,

be saved, to sin no more;

Till all the ransomed church of God be saved,

to sin no more.

E’er since, by faith, I saw the stream

Thy flowing wounds supply,

Redeeming love has been my theme,

and shall be till I die.

And shall be till I die,

and shall be till I die;

Redeeming love has been my theme,

and shall be till I die.

When this poor lisping, stammering tongue lies silent in the grave.

Then in a nobler, sweeter song, I’ll sing Thy power to save,

I’ll sing Thy power to save, I’ll sing Thy power to save,

Then in a nobler, sweeter song, I’ll sing Thy power to save.

Lord, I believe Thou hast prepared, unworthy though I be,

For me a blood bought free reward, a golden harp for me!

A golden harp for me, a golden harp for me;

For me a blood bought free reward, a golden harp for me!

‘Tis strung and tuned for endless years, and formed by power divine,

To sound in God the Father’s ears no other name but Thine;

No other name but Thine, no other name but Thine;

To sound in God the Father’s ears no other name but Thine.