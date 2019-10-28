The Voice That Breathed O’er Eden – Hymn

Author: John Keble

For dower of blessed children,

For love and faith’s sweet sake,

For high mysterious union

Which naught on earth may break.

Be present, awful Father, to give away this bride

As Thou gav’st Eve to Adam, a helpmate at his side.

Be present, Son of Mary, to join their loving hands

As Thou didst bind two natures in Thine eternal bands.

Be present, Holy Spirit, to bless them as they kneel,

As Thou for Christ, the Bridegroom, the heav’nly Spouse dost seal.

O spread Thy pure wing o’er them, let no ill power find place

When onward to Thine altar their hallowed path they trace.

To cast their crowns before Thee in perfect sacrifice,

Till to the home of gladness with Christ’s own Bride they rise.

To Father, Son, and Spirit, eternal One and Three,

And was and is forever, all praise and glory be.