IJAGLA, THE KIDNAPPED DAUGHTER OF REVEREND DANIEL UMARU HAS FINALLY REGAINED HER FREEDOM.

Thank God for the return of Rev Daniel Umaru’s daughter Ijagla, from the hands of the evil ones.

We thank God for answering the prayers of the Saints. Praise The Living God!

Let’s keep praying for the continued recovery of the Father who was shot in the leg and comfort upon the family and their entire Body of Christ over the loss of their two sons, Fanye (24) and Kefrey (19)

Christian persecution in Nigeria has been on a dramatic rise, the government is believed to be non-chalant about and also said to be aiding the persecutors.