This is Rev. Daniel Umaru and his family, the Pastor in charge of EYN Church, Njairi, Mubi, Adamawa state.

On the 5th of this month, unknown gunmen stormed his residence, killed his two sons and kidnapped his 13 year old daughter. He was shot and left battling life in the hospital. The wife is in coma due to shock.

Oh God save our nation from blood tasty people and heal our land.

Pray the Northern Christians and the persecuted worldwide remain focused in the midst of these challenges. Grant healing to your son and bring his wife out of coma. Give calmness to his daughter and rescue her unmolested for the sake of your glory.

Reverend Daniel Umaru Son’s Burial.

The Beauty of the love and forgiveness centered in Christian Life.

“I’VE FORGIVEN THOSE THAT KILLED MY TWO SONS AND ABDUCTED MY DAUGHTER”; THE WORDS OF MRS. REVEREND DANIEL UMARU AS THE TWO KILLED SONS WERE LAID TO REST ON 8TH JULY, 2022.

Yesterday was the burial of the two sons of Reverend Daniel Umaru of EYN Church, whose untimely death occurred when “unknown” gunmen killed them on 5th July, 2022, while their younger daughter was abducted, and the father shot on the leg.

While laying Fanye Daniel (23) and Kefrey (19) to rest their mother uttered these unusual words that signifies the beauty of the Christian Faith:

“I’ve forgiven those behind the killings of my two sons and the abduction of my daughter. I accept it as the will of God”.

While speaking to the two sons, she said:

” Thank You, thank you, go and rest in peace. As you’re laid to rest, let my daughter Ijagla be released”.

There is an unusual grace coming upon the Christians in difficult times. In deed, Jesus will never leave us no forsake us no matter the difficulties.

Pray for this family and other persecuted for God’s comfort and peace even in the midst of this storm. Also for the speedy recovery of Reverend Daniel and the release of their abducted daughter.