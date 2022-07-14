Bishop Isaac Idahosa is the senior pastor of God First Ministry’s Illumination Assembly in Ajah, Lagos. He formed a church in Minna, Niger State, with few members 25 years ago. He’s been married for 22 years and has two children, Christabel and Apostle. Preacher, Gospel Singer (3 CDs), Writer, Inspirational Speaker, etc.

Bishop Isaac Idahosa, nicknamed 'Prophet Talk Na Do,' was named a Lagos State Traffic Management Mayor (LASTMA). He won a UN Peace Ambassadorial award for his contributions to human growth and peaceful coexistence via evangelism and Pentecostalism.

Pastor Isaac Idahosa

Isaac Idahosa, who surrendered his life to Christ in 1979, was born in the largely Muslim north, in Minna, Niger State. He attended Niger State University on scholarship.

Isaac Idahosa began serving God at a young age, influenced by great men of God who came to the north to preach the gospel of salvation in crusades and seminars. In 1985, he attended Soul Clear Bible College ‘to acquire deep knowledge of God’

Idahosa is a trained Mechanical Engineer, but he lost his serenity after graduating because that wasn’t his destiny. The Lord told him to start a work, so he fasted and prayed for further instructions.

He is married to bishop Margaret Benson-Idahosa. Christabel and Osagie, their two beautiful children, were born to him and his wife Christie after 22 years of marriage.

The third of a total of six children, Bishop Isaac Idahosa was born. He serves as Chris Okafor’s spiritual father. Hearing from God is the meaning of his name, Idahosa.

It is said that his ministry is worth more than three billion naira, StechiteGist Media gathered. In addition to many other things, he is a preacher, a gospel singer with three CDs to his name, a writer, and an inspirational speaker.

For his enormous contributions to the advancement of humanity and peaceful coexistence through evangelism and Pentecostalism, he was also given a United Nations Peace Ambassadorial award.

Rabiu Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano state and presidential candidate for the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has selected Bishop Isaac Idahosa to be his running partner in the general elections of 2023.

On Thursday, July 14, the party published the news on the official Twitter account of its campaign organization, writing, “Our VP Pastor Bishop Isaac Idahosa from Edo State.”

Bishop Isaac Idahosa Net Worth is currently estimated at $1.2 Million dollars.