Teach Me, My God And King – Hymn

Author: George Herbert

Teach me, my God and King,

In all things Thee to see,

And what I do in anything

To do it as for Thee.

A man that looks on glass,

On it may stay his eye;

Or if he pleaseth, through it pass,

And then the heaven espy.

To scorn the senses’ sway,

While still to Thee I tend:

In all I do be Thou the Way,

In all be Thou the End.

All may of Thee partake;

Nothing so small can be

But draws, when acted for Thy sake,

Greatness and worth from Thee.

If done to obey Thy laws,

E’en servile labors shine;

Hallowed is toil, if this the cause,

The meanest work divine.

This is the famous stone

That turneth all to gold;

For that which God doth touch and own

Cannot for less be sold.