Take The Name Of Jesus With You – Hymn

Author: Lydia O. Baxter

Take the Name of Jesus with you,

Child of sorrow and of woe,

It will joy and comfort give you;

Take it then, where’er you go.

Refrain:

Precious Name, O how sweet!

Hope of earth and joy of Heav’n.

Precious Name, O how sweet!

Hope of earth and joy of Heav’n.

Take the Name of Jesus ever,

As a shield from every snare;

If temptations round you gather,

Breathe that holy Name in prayer.

O the precious Name of Jesus!

How it thrills our souls with joy,

When His loving arms receive us,

And His songs our tongues employ!

At the Name of Jesus bowing,

Falling prostrate at His feet,

King of kings in Heav’n we’ll crown Him,

When our journey is complete.