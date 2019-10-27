Take Me, O My Father, Take Me – Hymn

Author: Ray Palmer

Take me, O my Father, take me;

Take me, save me, through Thy Son;

That which Thou wouldst have me, make me,

Let Thy will in me be done.

Long from Thee my footsteps straying,

Thorny proved the way I trod;

Weary come I now, and praying,

Take me to Thy love, my God.

Fruitless years with grief recalling,

Humbly I confess my sin;

At Thy feet, O Father, falling,

To Thy household take me in.

Freely now to Thee I proffer

This relenting heart of mine;

Freely life and love I offer,

Gift unworthy love like Thine.

Once the world’s Redeemer, dying,

Bore our sins upon the tree;

On that sacrifice relying,

Now I look in hope to Thee:

Father, take me; all forgiving,

Fold me to Thy loving breast;

In Thy love forever living

I must be forever blest.