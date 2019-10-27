Take Me As I Am – Hymn

Author: Eliza H. Hamilton
Jesus, my Lord, to Thee I cry;
Unless Thou help me I must die;
Oh, bring Thy free salvation nigh,
And take me as I am.
Refrain:
And take me as I am,
And take me as I am,
My only plea—Christ died for me!
Oh, take me as I am.
Helpless I am, and full of guilt;
But yet for me Thy blood was spilt,
And Thou canst make me what Thou wilt,
And take me as I am.
No preparation can I make,
My best resolves I only break,
Yet save me for Thine own Name’s sake,
And take me as I am.
Behold me, Savior, at Thy feet,
Deal with me as Thou seest meet;
Thy work begin, Thy work complete,
And take me as I am.