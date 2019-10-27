Take Me As I Am – Hymn

Author: Eliza H. Hamilton

Jesus, my Lord, to Thee I cry;

Unless Thou help me I must die;

Oh, bring Thy free salvation nigh,

And take me as I am.

Refrain:

And take me as I am,

And take me as I am,

My only plea—Christ died for me!

Oh, take me as I am.

Helpless I am, and full of guilt;

But yet for me Thy blood was spilt,

And Thou canst make me what Thou wilt,

And take me as I am.

No preparation can I make,

My best resolves I only break,

Yet save me for Thine own Name’s sake,

And take me as I am.

Behold me, Savior, at Thy feet,

Deal with me as Thou seest meet;

Thy work begin, Thy work complete,

And take me as I am.