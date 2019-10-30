Sweet Will Of God – Hymn

Author: Lelia Naylor Morris

My stubborn will at last hath yielded;

I would be Thine, and Thine alone,

And this the prayer my lips are bringing,

‘Lord, let in me Thy will be done.’

Refrain:

Sweet will of God, still fold me closer,

Till I am wholly lost in Thee;

Sweet will of God, still fold me closer,

Till I am wholly lost in Thee.

I’m tired of sin, footsore and weary,

The darksome path hath dreary grown,

But now a light has ris’n to cheer me;

I find in Thee my Star, my Sun.

Thy precious will, O conqu’ring Savior,

Doth now embrace and compass me;

All discords hushed, my peace a river,

My soul a prisoned bird set free.

Shut in with Thee, O Lord, forever,

My wayward feet no more to roam;

What pow’r from Thee my soul can sever?

The center of God’s will my home.