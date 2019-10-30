Sweet Feast Of Love Divine! ’tis Grace That Makes Us Free – Hymn

Author: Sir Edward Denny

Sweet feast of love divine!

‘Tis grace that makes us free

To feed upon this bread and wine,

In memory, Lord, of Thee.

Here every welcome guest

Waits, Lord, from Thee to learn

The secrets of Thy Father’s breast,

And all Thy grace discern.

Here conscience ends its strife,

And faith delights to prove

The sweetness of the bread of life,

The fullness of Thy love.

Thy blood that flowed for sin,

In symbol here we see,

And feel the blessed pledge within,

That we are loved of Thee.

But if this glimpse of love

Is so divinely sweet,

What will it be, O Lord, above,

Thy gladdening smile to meet—

To see Thee face to face,

Thy perfect likeness wear,

And all Thy ways of wondrous grace

Through endless years declare!