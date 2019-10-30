Surely Goodness And Mercy – Hymn

Author: John W. Peterson and Alfred B. Smith

A pilgrim was I and a-wand’ring,

In the cold night of sin I did roam.

When Jesus, the kind Shepherd, found me,

And now I am on my way home.

Refrain:

Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me

All the days, all the days of my life.

Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me

All the days, all the days of my life.

He restoreth my soul when I’m weary;

He giveth me strength day by day.

He leads me beside the still waters;

He guards me each step of the way.

When I walk through the dark, lonesome valley,

My Savior will walk with me there;

And safely His great hand will lead me

To the mansions He’s gone to prepare.

And I shall dwell in the House of the Lord forever;

And I’ll feast at the table spread for me.

Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me

All the days, all the days of my life.

All the days, all the days of my life.