Sunshine In My Soul – Hymn

There is Sunshine in My Soul Today
Verse :
There is sunshine in my soul today
More glorious and bright
Than glows in any earthly sky
For Jesus is my Light

Refrain:
O there’s sunshine, blessed sunshine
When the peaceful, happy moments roll
When Jesus shows His smiling face
There is sunshine in my soul

Verse :
There is music in my soul today
A carol to my King
And Jesus, listening, can hear
The songs I cannot sing

Verse :
There is springtime in my soul today
For, when the Lord is near
The dove of peace sings in my heart
The flow’rs of grace appear

Verse :
There is gladness in my soul today
And hope and praise and love
For blessings which He gives me now
For joys laid up above

