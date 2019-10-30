Sunshine In My Soul – Hymn

There is Sunshine in My Soul Today

Verse :

There is sunshine in my soul today

More glorious and bright

Than glows in any earthly sky

For Jesus is my Light

Refrain:

O there’s sunshine, blessed sunshine

When the peaceful, happy moments roll

When Jesus shows His smiling face

There is sunshine in my soul

Verse :

There is music in my soul today

A carol to my King

And Jesus, listening, can hear

The songs I cannot sing

Verse :

There is springtime in my soul today

For, when the Lord is near

The dove of peace sings in my heart

The flow’rs of grace appear

Verse :

There is gladness in my soul today

And hope and praise and love

For blessings which He gives me now

For joys laid up above