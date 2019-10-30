Sunlight – Hymn

Author: Judson Van DeVenter

I wandered in the shades of night,

Till Jesus came to me,

And with the sunlight of His love

Bid all my darkness flee.

Refrain:

Sunlight, sunlight in my soul today,

Sunlight, sunlight all along the way;

Since the Savior found me, took away my sin,

I have had the sunlight of His love within.

Tho’ clouds may gather in the sky,

And billows round me roll,

However dark the world may be

I’ve sunlight in my soul.

I cross the wide extended fields,

I journey o’er the plain,

And in the sunlight of His love

I reap the golden grain.

Soon I shall see Him as He is,

The Light that came to me;

Behold the brightness of His face,

Throughout eternity.