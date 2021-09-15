His-story the Plan of God; the Bible – the book of redeeming. 4004 BC – some dates are approx. and debatable. Date of Book of People & Events
- Genesis.
- Days of creation.
- Wheel is invented by Mesopotamians – potters wheel.
- Adam.
- Wooden cart wheel. 3500 BC.
- Mirrors made of metal are used by Egyptians. 3500 BC.
- Adam sins the plan of God – “put enmity between you and woman, between her offspring and yours, crush head, strike heel.
- Cain & Able.
- Seth.
- Vedism.
- Bad teeth filled by Sumerians. 3000 BC.
- Noah.
- Sumerians divide day into 24 hrs, 60 mins, 60 sec circle into 360 ‘ 3000 BC.
- Papyrus developed by Egyptians – 3000 BC.
- Egyptians develop hieroglyphics. 3100 BC.
- Nephillium & daughters of men.
- Pharoh.
- Atonis writes first work on human body 3000 BC.
- Noah builds the ark.
- Oxen used to pull ploughs in Egypt 3000 BC.
- The Flood.
- Age of a man declines here after.
- Chinese make silk from the cocoons of silkworm 2700 BC.
- Pyramids built in Egypt – 2685 BC.
- Egyptians perform surgical operations 2500 BC.
- Babylonians study the stars 2500 BC.
- Central Asian people tame horses 2500 BC.
- Tower of Babel.
- Nineveh built 2218 BC by Nimrod, great grandson of Noah.
- Earth divided in time of Peleg.
- Hittite Empire founded 2000 BC.
- Abram 2000BC.
- 1st zoo opens in China 2000 BC.
- Abram called by God THE PLAN OF GOD – “All nations blessed through you.” (Gen 12:3, Jer 13:16,Gal 3:8).
- Abram & Lot go in different directions.
- Stonehenge begun in Britian – 2000 BC.
- Celts in Europe, 2000 BC.
- Wooden ships developed in Crete – 2000 BC.
- Ismael is born.
- MIDDLE BRONZE AGE 1950 -1550 BC.
- Sodom & Gomorrah are destroyed.
- Lot’s son’s by his daughters (Moab – father of the Moabites, who later barred Israel’s entry into Canaan at Kadesh Barnea & Benammi – father of the Ammonites.)
- Isaac 1900BC.
- Isaac is offered as sacrifice – In the mountains of Moriah; most likely the temple mount.
- Canaan was beginning to move from a nomadic, to an urban existence.
- 1830 BC ESAU & JACOB are BORN.
- Covenant confirmed to Isaac – “All nations will be blessed by you offsping.”
- Job ?
- Code of Hammurabi – 2300 – 1760 BC ?(earliest written set of laws found) Quite possibly Amraphel, king of Shinar, Gen 14.
- Babylonians use multiplication tables. 1800 BC.
- War chariots introduced. 1720 BC.
- Jacob wrestles with angel, he is named Israel.
- God blesses Jacob – renamed by God to Israel.
- Esau became the father of the nation of Edomites – who later barred Israel fron entering Canaan at Kardesh Barnea.)
- Joseph sold into Egypt.
- Jacob’s 12 sons. Reuben, Simeon, Levi, Judah, Issachar, Zebulun, Bilhah, Dan, Naphtali, Zilpah, Gad, Asher, Joseph, Benjamin.
- 1655 BC Jacob migrates to Egypt.
- Egypts great era begins – 1552 BC.
- Exodus.
- Idoegraphic script used in China 1540 BC.
- Bondage in Egypt.
- BRONZE AGE. 1950 -1550 BC.
- 1520 BC Moses is born.
- Modern day Hinduism develops from seeds of Animism & Vedism 1500 – 500
- Aaron Plagues : water to blood; frogs; lice; flies; livestock die; boils; hail; locusts; darkness; 1st born die.
- Israel lived in Egypt for about 115 yrs and then were salves for about another 100 yrs. The 400 yrs quoted in Exd12:40, Gen 15:13, Acts 7:6.
- Call of Abraham to the exodus (Gal 3:17), not slavery in Epypt.
- 1440 BC First Passover.
- The nation becomes known as Israel; after Jacob (Israel).
- The Exodus – Red Sea parted. The Red Sea crossing was the clearest evidence to the Jews ever after, that God was with them.
- 10 commandments.
- Tabernacle erected.
- Leviticus.
- Numbers.
- Passover observed – None of His bones would be broken Num 9:12
- Spies return from Promised Land Wanderings for 40 years.
- Korah’s rebellion.
- Moses’s error and water from rock.
- Balam, Moab’s prophet is requested by Balak king of Moab.
- Joshua.
- Deuteronomy.
- A prophet like Moses – Deu 18:15.
- 12 Tribes to which land is allotted in Canaan.
- Jericho falls.
- Reuben; Simeon; Judah; Dan; Naphtali; Gad; Asher; Issachar; Zebulun; Joseph- Ephraim; Manasseh; Benjamin.
- Judges 1350 BC.
- King Tutankhamun mummified.
- Ruth 1300.
- LATE BRONZE AGE.
- Judges.
- Orthniel.
- Ehud.
- Shamgar.
- Trogan Horse – Troy.
- Deborah.
- Gilgamesh, Sumerian King – prism 1200.
- Gideon.
- IRON AGE.
- Abimelech 3 yr rule, Shechem.
- Tola.
- Jair.
- Jephthan.
- Ibzan.
- Elon.
- Abdon.
- Samson.
- 1100 BC.
- 1 Samuel.
- Phoenician’s develop alphabetic script.
- Hannah goes to Tabernacle (Shiloh).
- Samuel born.
- King Saul 1050 BC.
- Johnathon.
- David slays Goliath.
- Chronicles.
- Magnetic needle reputed in China 1115 BC.
- David is made Judah’s king 1000BC.
- David is made Israel’s king, Jerusalem captured.
- Coming Messiah – Rejected by His people Psa 118:22; Betrayed by a follower Psa 41:9; Mocked and taunted 22:7; To die by crucifixion 22:14; He would be given vinegar and gall 69:21; They would cast lots for his garment Psa 22:18; would be raise from dead 16:10.
- Solomon.
- Psalms.
- Psalms written from Moses to Solomon.
- Kings.
- Proverbs.
- Song of Solomon.
- Temple built.
- Temple dedicated.
- Ecclesiastes.
- Ahijah the Shilonite.
- Rehoboam.
- Shemaiah.
- Kingdom divided.
- Jeroboam.
- Man of God.
- Abijah.
- Jehu.
- Asa.
- Azariah.
- 900BC.
- Nadab.
- Baasha.
- Elah.
- Omri.
- Ahab.
- Ahaziah.
- Hanani.
- Elijah.
- Elisha.
- King Ahab & Jezebel judged.
- Micaiah.
- Jehoshaphat.
- Jehoram.
- Joel.
- Jehaziel.
- Naaman healed.
- Eliezer.
- Jehu.
- Athaliah’s reign.
- Zechariah.
- Joash.
- Jehoahaz.
- Jehoash.
- 800 BC.
- Amaziah II.
- Uzziah.
- Isaiah.
- Jonah.
- Zechariah.
- Micah.
- Shallum.
- Menahem.
- Pekahiah.
- Azariah.
- Jotham.
- Amos.
- 1st Olympic games 776 BC.
- Ahaz.
- Obed.
- Hosea.
- Homer composes lliad & The Odyssey,750BC.
- Pekah.
- Hoshea.
- Rome is birthed 750 BC.
- 722BC FALL OF ISRAEL – 722 BC.
- Judah is subdued but not taken into exile.
- Hezekiah.
- Assyrian period.
- Nineveh.
- Shalmaneser.
- 700 BC.
- Assyrian invasion.
- Sargon II.
- Sennacherib.
- Esarhaddon.
- 650 BC.
- Manasseh.
- Nahum.
- Ashur-banipal.
- Amon.
- Habakuk.
- Ashur-etil-ilani.
- King Josiah.
- Zephaniah.
- Huldah.
- Sin-shur-ishkun.
- Book of the Law discovered.
- Ashur-uballit.
- Eliakim.
- Steward of Jehoiachin.
- Uriah.
- Lamentations.
- Jeremiah.
- Reign of Jehoahaz.
- Jehoiakim.
- Babylonian Period.
- Nabopolasser -Neb. his son & general.
- 597BC.
- Jehoiachin.
- Nebuchadnezzar.
- 608BC.
- 1st deportation – consisting of prince’s/nobles including Daniel, Obadiah.
- Daniel in the lion’s den Daniel exilic prophet.
- Shadrach, Meshach & Abednego in the fiery furnace.
- Limited democracy , Greece 600BC.
- The Hanging Gardens of Babylon 586 BC.
- JUDAH EXILED to Babylon.
- 2rd deportation – under Jehoiahchin.
- Amel-Marduk (Evil Merodach).
- Takes Ezekiel the prophet, King Ezekiel exilic prophet. (Jehoiachim’s son), and 10,000 princes, officers, and chief men.
- King Zedekiah. 581BC.
- 3rd and almost total deportation under Zedekiah.
- Neriglissar.
- Nabonidus.
- EXILE – 70 years.
- Belshazzar -Nabonidus’s son ruled as regent.
- Persian period – Susa.
- Buddha, 563-483BC.
- Confucius 551-479 BC.
- Cyrus.
- Ezra.
- Darius the Mede. (rules Babylon under Cyrus).
- Decree of Cyrus 538BC.
- First return under Sheshbazzar, Zerubbabel & Jeshua.
- Temple building begun.
- Cambyses.
- Haggai.
- Zechariah.
- Darius I.
- 500BC.
- Xerxes.
- 458BC.
- 2nd return under Ezra.
- Artaxerxes.
- Esther.
- Indian society organised into caste system Esther is made Queen – as modern day Hinduism develops. 500 BC.
- 444BC.
- Return under Nehemiah. Builds wall of Jerusalem.
- Nehemiah.
- Hippocates, Father of Medicine, Greece. 460-370 (Hippocratic Oath).
- Malachi.
- Darius II.
- Taoism the philosophy becomes a religion 440 BC.
- Plato 427 BC philosopher.
- Primary schools are created in Athens. 420.
- Synagogue appears.
- 410BC.
- Period of ‘400 Silent years’ begins.
- Artaxerxes II.
- Persian Supremacy.
- Socrates, Greece, 400 BC philosopher.
- Hippocrates (460-370), the father of modern medicine.
- Democritus, Greece, suggests the world is made up of tiny particles /atoms, 400BC.
- Aristotle – Greece. 384 BC. philosopher. Student of Plato.
- Kite made in China, as legend has it. 390BC.
- Samaritans build a temple at Mt Gerizim (near Shechem).
- Greek colonies in Samaria; they probably mingled with Samaritans, 333BC.
- Alexander the Great.
- After Alexander died his empire fell apart- His generals divided up his empire, Antigonus took Macedonia and Greece;
- Ptolemy took Egypt; Seleucus took Asia.
- Judea Under the Ptolemies
- Ptolemies – Egypt.
- Selucids -Syria.
- 300 BC.
- Pharisees, Zaducees, Essenes – Rise of Pietism in Judaism.
- The Hasidim (an apolitical group who fought for right to observe all the Law) from which the Pharisees, Zaducees, Essenes, grew.
- Sanhedrin established at around this time. The ruling council of the Jews – recognised headship of the Jewish people. Composed of 70 members, mostly priests and Zaducean nobles, some Pharisees, scribes, and elders (tribal or family heads). It was presided over by the high priest.
- Aristarchus, astronomer, states that the earth revolves around the sun. 270BC.
- Great Wall of China 214 BC.
- LXX (to 246 BC) at Alexandria to provide a copy of the Scriptures for their famous library and as a service to the many Greek speaking Jews.
- LXX translated in Alexandria the academic capital of the world.
- ‘Abomination of Desolation’ in the temple (Daniel 11:31) by Antiochus III (a Seleucid.)
- Epiphanes defiled the Temple in Jerusalem by offering swine flesh on the altar.
- 167BC.
- Maccabean period.
- 165BC.
- The Temple was cleansed and restored to holy use by Judas Maccabees.
- Maccabees.
- Jerusalem recaptured by the Maccabees – Hanukka Festival celebrates this victory.
- Hasmoneans.
- Confucianism becomes state religion of China 136BC.
- Dead Sea scrolls 100 BC.
- 63BC.
- Roman Julius Caesar invades Britian 55 BC.
- Cleopatra, Queen of Egypt 37 BC.
- Herod the Great appointed to govern Palestine.
- Caesar assassinated Herod the Great.
- Julian calenda of 365 days is introduced in Roman world.
- 31BC.
- Augustus – 31BC – 14 AD
- 19BC.
- Herod begins a restoration work of the Temple (to gain Jewish support) lasting some 76 years, destroyed by Titus in 70 AD.
- Zachariah & Elizabeth.
- John the Baptists birth.
- MESSIAH BORN.
- Archelaus Herod Philip.
- 9AD.
- Jesus visits the temple at 12 yrs old.
- 14 AD.
- Jesus tempted.
- 28BC.
- 1st disciples called.
- 29AD.
- 12 sent out.
- Peter’s confession.
- Seventy sent out.
- 30 AD.
- 2nd coming foretold.
- Future & end times foretold.
- Last supper.
- Betrayal & arrest.
- God’s plan : Caiaphas “Epedient for one man to die” Matt 27:25 “His Blood be on us…..” – thousands of Jews were crucified; fulfillment of Luke 21:21-AD 70 temple destroyed.
- Before Pilate.
- Carry cross is to admit guilt. (Simon carried it for all mankind).
- MESSIAH CRUCIFIED.
- Resurection.
- Acension.
- Secular Evidences of Jesus Christ.
- “On the eve of the Passover, Jesus of Nazareth was hung. During the previous 40 days a herald went before him crying aloud: ‘He ought to be stoned because he has practiced magic, has led Israel astray, and caused them to rise rebellion. Let him who has something to say his defence come forward and declare it!’ But no one came forward, and he was hung on the eve of the Passover.” From The Babylonian Jewish Talmud.
- The Talmud also reported that Jesus was an illegitimate child born of Mary and a Roman soldier named Ben-Panther.
- “And there arose about this time Jesus, a wise man, if indeed we should call him a man. For he was a doer of marvelous deeds, a teacher of men who received the truth with pleasure. He led away many Jews, and also many of the Greeks. This man was the Christ. And when Pilate had condemned him to the cross on his impeachment by the chief men among us, those who had loved him at first did not cease; for he appeared to them on the third day alive again, the divine prophets having spoken these and thousands of other wonderful things about him: and even now the tribe of Christians so named after him, has not yet died out.” Antiquities of the Jews, by Josephus, Jewish historian
- “Christus, the founder of the name (Christians), had undergone the death penalty in the reign of Tiberius, by sentence of the procurator Pontius Pilate, and the superstition was checked for a moment, only to break out once more, not merely in Judaea, the home of the deceased, but in the Capital (Rome) itself.…” The Annals, by the Roman historian Tacitus The Roman writer Lucian scorned Christians and described Christ as “the man who was crucified in Palestine because he introduced this new cult into the world.” Lucian, The Passing of Peregrinus This was the reaction of the unbelieving Greek writer Lucian (a.d. 120-200) upon observing the warm fellowship of Christians: “It is incredible to see the fervor with which the people of that religion help each other in their wants. They spare nothing. Their first legislator [Jesus] has put it into their heads that they are brethren.”
- Acts.
- Christ’s ascension.
- Persecution.
- Herod Antipas.
- Deacons chosen.
- 35 AD.
- Stephen is stoned.
- Philip’s ministry to Samaria & beyond fulfilling Jesus’command, 1:8 and prophecy of Amos 9:11; Acts 15:15-18
- Simon the Sorcerer.
- Phillip transported to a Gaza road and baptizes Ethiopian Eunuch.
- Ethiopia was everything south of Egypt – Tradition tells us he had a very fruitful ministry.
- 37AD.
- Caligula, AD 37 -4AD.
- Paul converted.
- Peter’s ministry.
- Cornelius receives gospel.
- Herod Agrippa I.
- 41AD.
- Claudius, A.D. 41-54.
- Antioch church. 1st called Christians in Antioch, (this worldly city is sometimes called the Paris of the Ancient world).
- Herod Agrippa II.
- Till 100 AD.
- Invades Britian renaming it Britannia. they rule for nearly 400yrs.
- 44AD.
- Herod’s persecution.
- Paul’s 1st misso trip.
- Paul.
- James.
- Philo of Alexandria dies 20 BC-50 AD. was heavily influence by Plato & helped dev. Neoplatonism.
- 50AD.
- Jerusalem council.
- Paul’s 2nd misso trip.
- 1 & 2 Thessalonians.
- Luke joins in.
- Mars Hill sermon.
- Galations.
- Judaisers – The rise of the sect of the Pharisees who believed, they wanted to turn Christianity into a Judaistic sect.
- The Ebionites were the main group among later Judaisers. They taught that Jesus was not God – He did not had divine nature and that keeping the Law was the highest expression of God’s will. Denied Christ’s deity.
- Corinth church founded.
- Paul’s 3rd misso trip.
- 54AD.
- Nero 54-68 AD. Persecuted Christians.
- Nero though an cruel man was a great builder.
- 55AD.
- Corinthians.
- Mark’s.
- Romans.
- Paul before the Sanhedrin.
- Luke’s.
- 60AD.
- Before Felix; 2 years imprisioned at Caesarea.
- Mathew’s.
- Gnosticism – It was a complex religious philosophy based on various pagan philosophies Greek, Eastern and later, also Christian. It rejected the OT and Judaism. Denied Christ’s humanity.
- Rome burns for 6 days. Christians are blamed and persecuted greatly. They are used as human torches in Nero’s garden at night.
- Before Festus.
- Ephesians.
- Philemon.
- Before Agrippa.
- Phillipians.
- Colossians.
- Paul sets sail to Rome.
- Timothy.
- Peter.
- Paul redirected to gentiles. 2 years in rented house preaching.
- Peter.
- 64AD
- Paul then released & continued ministry in Asia.
- Timothy.
- Titus.
- Hebrews.
- 68AD.
- Galba, AD 68-6Persecuted Christians.
- 69AD.
- Otho AD 69.
- Vitelius AD 69.
- Vespasian AD 69 -79.
- Jerusalem destroyed. Titus – 70AD with 80,000 troops.
- Josephus captured becomes noted historian.
- Jude.
- Masada conquered-73 AD.
- 79 AD.
- Titus.
- Pompeii destroyed when Vesuvius erupted.
- Domitian.
- Persecuted Christians. Banished John.
- Domitian institutes a persecution against Christians. It was short, but extremely violent.
- 87AD.
- John.
- CHURCH GATHERINGS. Pliny (Roman official and historian) ‘…..they had met regularly before dawn on a fixed to chant verses alternately among themselves in honor of Christ as if to a god…’
- 88AD
- John 3.
- 90AD
- John’s Gospel
- Revelation.
- 95AD
- Apostle John dies.