Aaron Biblical and Quranic character Male

Abaddon angel of destruction Male

Abagtha biblical character Male

Abana river described in the Bible

Abda biblical figure Male

Abdeel Human biblical figure Male

Abdiel seraph, named after Abdiel from Paradise Lost Male

Abdiel Human biblical figure from Old Testament Male

Abdon Judge of Israel Male

Abednego one of the three youths thrown into the furnace in the Book of Daniel Male

Abel Biblical figure Male

Abezethibou fallen angel

((Ramayana)) ((King Trisanku)) ((Male))

Abiasaph Human biblical figure; child of Asaph, king David’ Court Male

Abiathar biblical character Male

Abida son of Midian Male

Abidan biblical character Male

Abiel biblical figure Male

Abigail person in Bible, wife of David Female

Abigail person in Bible, sister of David, mother of Amasa Female

Abihu human biblical character Male

Abihud Biblical character Male

Abijah of Judah Fourth king of the House of David Male

Abimael Biblical figure Male

Abimelech Human biblical figure Male

Abimelech In the Biblical book of Judges Male

Abinadab Human biblical figure from Bible

Abinadab, germà de David Human biblical figure Male

Abiram given name and human biblical figure Male

Abishag biblical character Female

Abital biblical figure Female

Abner biblical character, cousin to Saul and commander-in-chief of his army Male

Abra biblical character, maid of Judith of the Book of Judith Female

Abraham Biblical patriarch Male

Abraham in Islam Qu’ranic prophet and human biblical figure from Bible Male

Absalom biblical character Male

Achan biblical character (Joshua 7); executed by stoning Male

Achim Biblical character, son of Zadok Male

Achish biblical character Male

Acts of Solomon lost text referred to in 1 Kings 11:41: “And the rest of the acts of Solomon […], are they not written in the book of the acts of Solomon?”

Ada Biblical figure Female

Adam biblical figure in the Book of Genesis Male

Adam and Eve Biblical figures

Adbeel 3rd son of Ishmael Male

Adica Human biblical figure Male

Adinah wife of Laban Female

Adinah daughter of Jobab Female

Adonijah biblical character Male

Adoniram Human biblical figure Male

Adonizedek Human biblical figure Male

Adriel Human biblical figure Male

Aeneas Human biblical figure Male

Ænon site, mentioned in the Gospel of John (3:23) as the place where John the Baptist was baptizing

Agag biblical character Male

Agrat Bat Mahlat angel in Judaism Female

Agur biblical character Male

Ahasuerus name of one or more kings of Persia in the Hebrew Bible (Esther, Ezra, Daniel), cognate to the Greek form Xerxes or Artaxerxes Male

Ahaz king of Judah Male

Ahaziah of Judah King of Judah Male

Ahijah the Shilonite Biblical prophet Male

Ahikam biblical character Male

Ahimaaz Human biblical figure from Bible Male

Ahimelech biblical character Male

Ahinoam biblical character Female

Ahitophel biblical character Male

Alphaeus biblical character Male

Alukah Biblical monster

Amalécites tribe from Bible

Amalek biblical character Male

Amalekiter Historical ethnical group, named after Amalek from Bible

Amasa biblical character Male

Amaziah of Judah King of Judah Male

Ambriel angel in Judaism and angel in Christianity

Ammiel name of several biblical characters

Amminadab biblical figure Male

Amnon biblical character Male

Amon of Judah King of Judah Male

Amos Hebrew prophet Male

Amoz father of prophet Isaiah Male

Amram human biblical character Male

Amraphel Opponent of Abram mentioned in Genesis 14 Male

Amy fallen angel

Anah Human biblical figure Male

Anah biblical character, son of Zibeon Male

Anah’s wife Human biblical figure Female

Anak Human biblical figure from Bible Male

Anane fallen angel in Christian mythology

Ananiel fallen angel

Ancient of Days name for God in the Book of Daniel

Andrew religious figure of the Christian faith Male

Aner Human biblical figure Male

Anna Human biblical figure from Book of Tobit Female

Anna biblical figure mentioned in the Gospel of Luke Female

Arakiel fallen angel

Aram biblical figure Male

Arariel angel in Judaism

Ard Human biblical figure, named after Ard

Ard biblical character Male

Aridah daughter of Jobab Female

Ariel archangel found primarily in Jewish and Christian mysticism and Apocrypha Male

Arioch Human biblical figure Male

Armaros fallen angel

Arpachshad in the Bible, son of Shem, the son of Noah Male

Asa of Judah king of the Kingdom of Judah Male

Asaph multiple persons in the Hebrew Bible: father of Joah (2 Kings 18:18-37); son of Berachiah the Gershonite (2 Chron. 20:14); descendant of Kohath (1 Chron. 26:1); keeper of the king’s forest under Artaxerxes I (Neh. 2:8)

Asaph, son of Berachiah person in the Bible; commissioned by King David to worship God in song and music (1 Chron 15:17; 2 Chron 20:14) Male

Asenath Biblical character Female

Asher Biblical figure Male

Ashkenaz descendant of Noah in the Hebrew Bible Male

Ashur Human biblical figure from Bible Male

Athaliah Queen of Judah Female

Awan character in Book of Jubilees; wife and sister of Cain and the daughter of Adam and Eve Female

Azazel old ritual, later – demon Male

Azor character in New Testament Male

Azrael angel in some Abrahamic religions; often identified with the angel of death Male

Azubah biblical character Female

Azura Human biblical figure from Jubilees Female

Baal-Hamon a place where Solomon had an extensive vineyard (Cant. 8:11)

Balaam Biblical prophet Male

Balaam’s Ass female donkey owned by Balaam, which is miraculously given the power to speak and complains to her owner (Num. 22:28) Female Organism

Balak biblical character Male

Barabbas Biblical person Male

Barachiel angel in Judaism and angel in Christianity Male

Barak biblical character Male

Baraqiel fallen angel

Bartimaeus biblical character Male

Baruch ben Neriah biblical character Male

Barzilai the Giladi Human biblical figure Male

Basemath A figure in the Book of Genesis. She was the daughter of Ishmael and the third wife of Esau Female

Batariel fallen angel

Bathsheba Biblical figure Female

Baʿal deity

Behemoth biblical creature

Bela Human biblical figure; child of Benjamin Male

Bela ben Beor Human biblical figure (†102) Male

Belshazzar Biblical king of Babylonia in the Book of Daniel Male

Ben-Ammi Biblical figure; son of Lot, patriarch of the Ammonites Male

Ben-Hadad I King of Aram Damascus Male

Benaiah biblical character Male

Benjamin Biblical character Male

Bera Human biblical figure, king ♂ Male

besessener Gerasener Human biblical figure from synoptic gospels Male

Bethuel biblical character Male

Bezalel biblical character Male

Bezaliel fallen angel

biblical character people mentioned in the Old Testament or the New Testament

Biblical Magi group of distinguished foreigners who visited Jesus after his birth

Biblical place place mentioned in the Bible

Bigta biblical character Male

Bildad character from Book of Job Male

Bilhah biblical character Female

Binding of Isaac story from the Hebrew Bible

Blastus Biblical character from Bible Male

Boaz major figure in The Book of Ruth in the Bible Male

boy possessed by a demon Human biblical figure from Mark 9, Matthew 17, and Luke 9 Male

Bunah head of a family of the Tribe of Judah Male

Cain Biblical figure Male

Cain and Abel Biblical figures

Caleb biblical character; son of Jephunneh; representative of the Tribe of Judah during the Israelites’ journey to the Promised Land (Num. 13:6) Male

Camael angel, angel in Judaism, and angel in Christianity

Canaan son of Ham in the Hebrew Bible Male

Cassiel archangel

Celidonius Human biblical figure Male

Chazaqiel fallen angel

Chedorlaomer Human biblical figure from Bible and Book of Genesis Male

Child Jesus Jesus as a child up to the age of 12 Male

Child Saint John St John the Baptist as a child

Chileab Human biblical figure Male

Chilion biblical character Male

Chol Fictional bird from Bible

Cidno Biblical character from Book of Genesis

Cleopas biblical character Male

Clopas Human biblical figure (†1) Male

Confusion of tongues Biblical myth upon the diversity of human languages

Cornelius the Centurion Roman centurion Male

Cozbi biblical character Female

Cush biblical character Male

Cyrus the Great King and founder of the Achaemenid Empire Male

Damaris Greek saint Female

Dan founder of the Israelite Tribe of Dan Male

Daniel fallen angel in the Book of Enoch

Daniel protagonist in the Book of Daniel of the Hebrew Bible Male

Dante’s Satan fallen angel

Darío el Medo Human biblical figure; child of Ahasuerus Male

Darius the Mede biblical character Male

Dathan Biblical character Male

Daughter of Jephthah Human biblical figure ♀; child of Jephthah Female

David king of Israel and Judah Male

Deborah Biblical prophetess Female

Delilah woman described in the Book of Judges Female

Dinah daughter of Jacob in Hebrew Bible Female

Diotrephes biblical character mentioned in the Third Epistle of John Male

disciple whom Jesus loved phrase found in the Gospel of John (21:20 etc.), traditionally identified with John the Evangelist and John the Apostle Male

Dobiel angel in Judaism

Dodanim biblical character Male

Doeg the Edomite biblical character Male

Dumah angel in Judaism

Dumah biblical character Male

Ebed Human biblical figure Male

Ebed-Melech eunuch and human biblical figure from Bible and Jeremiah Male

Eber Great-grandson of Noah’s son Shem Male

Ecce Homo Latin words used by Pontius Pilate in the Vulgate translation of the John 19:5

Edar tower mentioned in the Bible

Efron Human biblical figure Male

Eglah Human biblical figure Female

Eglon Human biblical figure from Bible and Judges Male

Ehud biblical character Male

Eisheth angel in Judaism Female

Elah biblical person Male

Elam Biblical character, son of Shem Male

Eldad and Medad Two biblical humans from Numbers

Eleazar Human biblical figure Male

Eleazar Biblical character, son of Eliud Male

Eleazar Biblical warrior Male

Eleazar character from 2 Maccabees; described as a martyr Male

Eleazar Human biblical figure Male

Eleazar Hebrew Bible priest; son of Aaron Male

Eli High Priest of Shiloh Male

Elí Human biblical figure Male

Eliakim Biblical character, son of Hilkiah Male

Eliakim Biblical character, son of Abihud Male

Eliezer biblical character, servant of Abraham Male

Eliezer son of Moses Male

Eliezer of Damascus servant of Abraham

Elihu given name Male

Elijah Biblical prophet Male

Elimelek human biblical character Male

Elioud angel in Judaism

Eliphaz character from Book of Genesis Male

Eliphaz character from Book of Job; the first of the three visitors of Job Male

Elisha Biblical Prophet who came after Elijah Male

Elishah Biblical character, son of Javan Male

Elisheba Human biblical figure Female

Eliud Biblical character, son of Achim Male

Elizabeth mother of John the Baptist and the wife of Zacharias/Zachary, according to the Gospel of Luke Female

Elohim human biblical character Male

Elon biblical figure Male

Elon Judge of Israel Male

Enoch Son of Cain (Biblical figure) Male

Enoch Biblical figure, son of Jared Male

Enoch in Judaism Jewish view of Enoch, son of Jared Male

Enos Biblical figure Male

Ephah Ancient cities

Ephrath Biblical character and Biblical place

Ephrath biblical character; wife of Caleb, mother of Hur (1 Chron. 2:19) Female

Er biblical character; eldest son of Judah; husband of Tamar; killed by God due to his wickedness, although no details are given Male

Esau older son of Isaac in the Hebrew Bible Male

Esther Biblical queen of Persia Female

Eternal sin in Christianity, sin which will not be forgiven by God, as specified in the Synoptic Gospels (Mk 3:28-29, Mt 12:31–32, Lk 12:10)

Ethan biblical character Male

Ethiopian eunuch a biblical figure who was baptised in the New Testament Male

Eve biblical figure Female

Ezekiel Old Testament saint Male

Ezekiel’s cherub in Eden angel in Judaism and angel in Christianity

Ezem Hebrew Bible place

Ezra figure in early Jewish history Male

Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse figures, described in Book of Revelation 6:1–8; 4 beings on white, red, black and pale horses that appear after the Lamb of God opens the first 4 of the 7 seals; commonly interpreted as Pestilence, War, Famine, and Death

Gaal Human biblical figure Male

Gaap fallen angel Male

Gabriel angel in Abrahamic religions Male

Gad biblical character, son of Jacob Male

Gad person in the Hebrew Bible; personal prophet of David (1 Sam 22:5; 2 Sam 24:11–13; 2 Sam 24:18; 1 Chron 21:18; 1 Chron 29:29) Male

Gadreel fallen angel

Gamigin fallen angel

Gedaliah biblical character Male

Gehazi biblical character Male

Genesis flood narrative biblical story of the great flood

Gershom firstborn son of Moses and Zipporah Male

Geshem the Arabian biblical character Male

Gether Biblical character, son of Aram Male

Gideon in the Biblical book of Judges Male

Gog and Magog pair of apocalyptic figures in the Bible (Ezek. 38:2–21; Rev. 20:8)

Goliath giant Philistine warrior defeated by the young David, the future king of Israel, in Bible’s Books of Samuel Male

Gomer Mythical character and human biblical figure from Bible Male

Great Commandment Jesus’s paraphrase of the Old Testament: “Hear, O Israel; The Lord our God is one Lord: And thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind, and with all thy strength” (Mk 12:29–30)

Great Commission words of Jesus in Matthew 28:19–20: “Go ye therefore, and teach all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost: Teaching them to observe all things whatsoever I have commanded you”

Hadad son of Ishmael Male

Hadad ben Bedad Human biblical figure Male

Hadadezer biblical character Male

Hadadezer bar Rehob Human biblical figure from Bible Male

Hadoram Human biblical figure from Bible Male

Hadraniel angel in Judaism and angel in Christianity

Hagar biblical character Female

Ham Biblical figure, son of Noah Male

Haman Biblical figure Male

Hammedatha father of Haman in the Book of Esther (Esth 3:1)

Hamor biblical character Male

Hamutal Human biblical figure Female

Hanani biblical character

Haniel angel in Judaism

hapax legomena hapax legomenon from Bible

Haradah Biblical place from Bilangan 33

Haran biblical character Male

Harbona biblical character Male

Hashmal angel in Judaism

Havilah biblical character, son of Cush

Healing the paralytic at Capernaum miracles of Jesus from Mark 2, Matthew 9, and Luke 15

Heber the Kenite character in the Book of Judges Male

Hebron biblical figure: son of Kohath and grandson of Levi Male

Heth figure from the Bible

Hezekiah King of Judah Male

Hilkiah Human biblical figure Male

Hilkiah Human biblical figure Male

Hobab Biblical figure

Hoglah biblical character, daughter of Zelophehad Female

Holofernes figure in the Book of Judith; invading general of Nebuchadnezzar, beheaded by Judith Male

Holy Lance according to the Gospel of John, lance that pierced the side of Jesus as he hung on the cross

Homosexuality in the New Testament Part of Christianity and homosexuality and The Bible and homosexuality from New Testament

Hophni biblical character Male

Hophni and Phinehas Sibling duo and two biblical humans from Bible

Hosea biblical character Male

Hul Human biblical figure from Bible Male

Huldah biblical character Female

Hur biblical character; companion of Moses and Aaron (Exod. 17:10–12) Male

Hushim biblical character

Ibhar Human biblical figure Male

Ibzan in the Bible, one of the Judges of Israel Male

Inmanuel a Hebrew name appeared in the Book of Isaiah Male

inverted nun glyph used in Hebrew to enclose portions of text; found 9 times in the Masoretic Text of the Bible: twice in Num. 10:35–36; 7 times in Psalm 107

Irad Biblical figure Male

Isaac Biblical character Male

Isaiah Hebrew prophet Male

Iscah name of a person mentioned in the Hebrew bible, Genesis 11:29 Female

Ish-bosheth biblical character Male

Ishbak biblical character Male

Ishmael son of Abraham Male

Issachar biblical character Male

Ithamar biblical character Male

Ithobaal I Phoenician king Male

Ithream son of David and Eglah Male

Izhar biblical character Male

Jabal Biblical figure Male

Jabez Human biblical figure from Bible and 1 Chronicles

Jabin person from the Bible

Jacob third patriarch of the Hebrew people with whom God made a covenant Male

Jacob Biblical character, son of Matthan Male

Jacob’s Ladder ladder to heaven that the biblical Patriarch Jacob dreams about

Jacob’s Well Biblical place at the West Bank

Jahleel biblical figure Male

Jair in the Bible, one of the Judges of Israel Male

Jaïrus character from the New Testament Male

Jairus’ daughter Human biblical figure ♀; child of Jaïrus Female

Jakin Human biblical figure from Bible Male

Jambres Magician who opposed Moses in Exodus Male

James major religious figure in Christian tradition and one of the Twelve Apostles Male

Jamliku Biblical character Male

Janai Biblical character

Jannes Magician who opposed Moses in Exodus Male

Japheth Biblical figure, son of Noah Male

Jared Biblical figure Male

Jaser biblical place

Jason of Tarsus Anatolian saint Male

Javan Biblical character, son of Japheth Male

Jeconiah King of Judah Male

Jefunne Human biblical figure Male

Jegudiel angel, angel in Judaism, and angel in Christianity Male

Jehoahaz of Judah King of Judah Male

Jehoash of Judah biblical character Male

Jehoel angel in Judaism

Jehoiada Biblical character Male

Jehoiakim King of Judah Male

Jehonadab character in 2 Kings, son of Rechab Male

Jehoram of Judah King of Ancient Judah Male

Jehoshaphat fourth king of the Kingdom of Judah Male

Jehosheba Human biblical figure from Bible Female

Jehu Human biblical figure and prophet (900BC–900BC) Male

Jemima eldest daughter of Job in the Bible

Jephthah biblical character Male

Jerachmeel Human biblical figure from Bible Male

Jerahmeel archangel

Jerahmeel Human biblical figure Male

Jeremiah Biblical prophet Male

Jerimoth Biblical character Male

Jesse person in Hebrew Bible and New Testament; father of David Male

Jesus and the rich young man Biblical episode, part of Mark 10, Matthew 19, and Luke 18 from Gospel of Mark, Gospel of Matthew, and Gospel of Luke

Jesus Christ central figure of Christianity Male

Jesus in the synagogue of Capernaum miracles of Jesus from Gospel of Mark

Jesus Justus Human biblical figure Male

Jethro biblical character; Moses’ father-in-law, a Kenite shepherd and priest of Midian Male

Jetur son of Ishmael Male

Jeush biblical character Male

Jezebel biblical Phoenician princess Female

Joab Biblical figure Male

Joahe son of Asaph recorder under King Hezekiah (2 Kings 18:18, 2 Kings 18:26; Isaiah 36:3, Isaiah 36:11, Isaiah 36:22) Male

Joash Biblical figure

Job Biblical figure Male

Job’s wife Human biblical figure from Job Female

Jobab biblical figure Male

Jochebed human biblical character Female

John the Apostle apostle of Jesus; son of Zebedee and Salome, brother of James,; traditionally identified with John the Evangelist, John of Patmos, and the Beloved Disciple Male

John the Baptist major religious figure Male

Jokshan Human biblical figure Male

Joktan Son of Eber in the bible Male

Jonadab character in 2 Samuel; son of Shimeah Male

Jonathan heroic figure in 1 Samuel Male

Jonathan figure appearing in the account of Micah’s Idol in the Book of Judges Male

Jophiel angel in Judaism and angel in Christianity Male

Joseph catholic saint, husband of Mary and stepfather of Jesus Male

Joseph Biblical character, son of Jacob Male

Joseph of Arimathea disciple of Jesus, donated his own prepared tomb for the burial of Jesus Male

Joses Brother of Jesus Male

Joshua figure in the Torah Male

Joshua the High Priest biblical character Male

Josiah King of Judah Male

Jotamfabel narrative from Judges

Jotham of Judah King of Judah Male

Jubal Biblical figure Male

Judah figure in the Hebrew Bible Male

Judah’s wife daughter of Shuah Female

Jude, brother of Jesus one of the four brothers of Jesus mentioned in the New Testament; traditionally identified with Judas Thaddeus the Apostle Male

Judith One of the two Hittite wives of Esau in the Book of Genesis Female

Judith biblical character of the Book of Judith Female

Junia human biblical character Female

Kartlos Georgian mythological character Male

Kedemah son of Ishmael Male

Kemuel Human biblical figure

Kenan biblical figure Male

Keren-happuch daughter of Job, named in the Bible

Kesib biblical place

Keturah biblical character Female

Keziah biblical character; second of the three daughters of Job

King of Judah head of the former kingdom of Juda

Kittim Biblical figure Male

Kohath son of Levi and patriarchal founder of the Kohathites Male

Kokabiel Angel in Christianity and fallen angel

Korah human biblical character Male

Korban omer sacrifice from Leviticus

Laban son of Bethuel, brother of Rebekah described in the Book of Genesis Male

Lailah angel in Judaism

Lamech Biblical figure, father of Noah Male

Lamech Biblical figure, descendant of Cain Male

Lamech two figures in the Bible who lived before the flood

Land of Uz location mentioned in the Hebrew Bible; the abode of Job

Lazarus of Bethany religious figure, died and was brought back to life Male

Lazarus the Beggar biblical figure mentioned in the Gospel according to Luke; sometimes identified with Lazarus of Bethany in the Gospel according to John Male

Leah Biblical matriarch Female

Lebonah Biblical place from Judges

Legion a demon mentioned in the New Testament

Levi Old Testament character Male

Leviathan sea monster referenced in the Tanakh

life of Jesus in the New Testament life of Jesus as told in the New Testament

Lo-Ammi Human biblical figure; child of Hosea and Gomer Male

Lo-Ruhama child of the biblical prophet Hosea Female

Lot person mentioned in the biblical Book of Genesis and the Quran Male

Lot’s wife person mentioned in the biblical Book of Genesis Female

Lucifer another name for Satan or the name for the “Morning star” (the planet Venus, or other stars) Male

Lud biblical character Male

Lydia of Thyatira Human biblical figure and cloth merchant (100–100) ♀ Female

Maacah Human biblical figure ♀ Female

Maacah Human biblical figure from Bible Female

Machir Human biblical figure from Bible Male

Madai Biblical character, son of Gomer Male

Mag Maginet Biblical character

Magog Son of Japheth in Genesis 10, and people descended from him Male

Mahalalel Biblical figure Male

Mahalath biblical character Female

Mahlah biblical character, daughter of Zelophehad Female

Mahlon Human biblical figure, part of Mahlon and Chilion Male

Mahol Human biblical figure

Manasseh husband of Judith (Jud 8:2: “And Manasses was her husband, of her tribe and kindred, who died in the barley harvest.”) Male

Manasseh of Judah King of Judah Male

Manoah biblical character Male

Maozim From Bible and Book of Daniel

Marchosias fallen angel

Mark the cousin of Barnabas Human biblical figure Male

Martha biblical figure Female

Mary religious figure and mother of Jesus of Nazareth Female

Mary Magdalene follower of Jesus Female

Mary of Rome person in Apostle Paul’s Epistle to the Romans (16:6) Female

Mary, mother of James mother of James (the Less) and Joseph Female

Mash biblical figure, son of Aram Male

Massa son of Ishmael Male

Matatà Human biblical figure Male

Matthan Biblical character, son of Eleazar Male

Matthew the Apostle Christian evangelist and apostle Male

Mehujael Biblical figure Male

Mehuman Human biblical figure, Kämmerer, and courtier ♂ Male

Melchizedek person in the Bible; King of Salem and priest of the Most High (Gen. 14) Male

Meleà Human biblical figure Male

Mennà Human biblical figure Male

Mephibosheth biblical character Male

Merab elder daughter of Saul Female

Merathaim toponym in Jeremiah 50:21: “Go up against the land of Merathaim, even against it, and against the inhabitants of Pekod: waste and utterly destroy after them […]”; sometimes interpreted as Babylon

Mered biblical character Male

Merushah Human biblical figure Female

Meshach one of the three youths thrown into the furnace in the Book of Daniel Male

Meshech biblical figure Male

Metatron archangel in Judaism Male

Methusael Biblical figure Male

Methuselah Biblical figure Male

Mibsam Biblical figure Male

Micah prophet Male

Micaiah biblical character Male

Michael archangel in Jewish, Christian, and Islamic teachings Male

Michal daughter of Saul, king of Israel Female

Midian place mentioned in the bible

Midian Historical ethnical group from Bible and Quran

Midian son of Abraham in the bible Male

Milcah Biblical character Female

Milcah biblical character, daughter of Zelophehad Female

Miriam sister of Moses and Aaron Female

Mishma son of Ishmael Male

Mizpar Human biblical figure

Mizraim biblical character Male

Moab person mentioned in the biblical Book of Genesis Male

Molad Human biblical figure Male

Mordecai Biblical jew Male

Moriah massif in Jerusalem from Book of Genesis

Moses person, mentioned in the Torah (Pentateuch) and in the Quran, who led the Israelites out of slavery in Egypt to Canaan Male

mother of Zibeon Human biblical figure Female

Mountains of Ararat location mentioned in Genesis as place where Noah’s Ark came to rest after the great flood

Naamah wife of Solomon Female

Naamah Jewish demonic creature Female

Naamah daughter of Enoch Female

Naamah Biblical figure Female

Naaman biblical character Male

Naaman biblical character, son of Belas Male

Naamathite biblical character

Nabal Human biblical figure from Bible Male

Naboth biblical character Male

Nachbi Human biblical figure from Bible Male

Nadabe Human biblical figure; child of Aaron and Elisheba Male

Nahor Wikipedia disambiguation page

Nahor Biblical character, son of Serug Male

Nahor biblical character, son of Terah Male

Nahshon biblical figure Male

Naked fugitive figure mentioned in the Gospel of Mark, after the arrest of Jesus in Gethsemane: “a certain young man followed [Jesus], wearing nothing but a linen cloth; and they seized him, but he left the linen cloth and ran away naked” (Mk 14:51–52) Male

Naomi Biblical figure; Ruth’s mother-in-law Female

Naphish 11th son of Ishmael Male

Nathan person in the Hebrew Bible Male

Nebaioth Biblical figure Male

Nebuchadnezzar II king of the Neo-Babylonian Empire Male

Nebuzaradan Human biblical figure from Bible Male

Necho II Egyptian pharaoh Male

Nelchael fallen angel

New Testament people named John From New Testament

Nimrod king of Shinar Male

Nisroch fallen angel and god Male

Noa biblical character, daughter of Zelophehad Female

Noah Biblical figure Male

Noah’s Ark the vessel in the Genesis flood narrative

Norea Figure in Gnostic cosmology Female

Nun human biblical character Male

Nuriel Angel in Judaism

Obadiah character in 1 Kings in the Hebrew Bible Male

Obadiah Hebrew prophet Male

Obed son of Boaz and Ruth Male

Og biblical character Male

Omar Human biblical figure from Book of Genesis, 1 Chronicles, and Books of Chronicles Male

On human biblical character Male

Onan biblical character; second son of Judah; killed by God due to his employing coitus interruptus in his levirate marriage Male

Ophir fictional country from Bible

Oreb and Zeeb Biblical character Male

Orpah Human biblical figure from Bible Female

Othniel biblical character Male

Our Lady of the Rosary of San Nicolás Human biblical figure in Argentina

Ouza angel in Judaism

Paarai Human biblical figure; child of Эзбай Male

Pahath-Moab Human biblical figure Male

paralytic Human biblical figure Male

Parosh biblical character Male

Pedaiah Human biblical figure Male

Peleg Biblical character Male

Penemue fallen angel

Peninnah A woman in the Hebrew or Christian Bible, mentioned in the Book of Samuel Female

Perez figure in the Hebrew Bible Male

Peter apostle and first pope Male

Pharaoh’s daughter figure in the Hebrew Bible who is described as marrying Solomon to cement a political alliance between the United Monarchy of Israel and Egypt Female

Pharoah biblical figure, king of Egypt in the time of Abraham Male

Phenex fallen angel

Phinehas biblical character Male

Phinehas son of Eli Male

Phut son of Ham according to Hebrew Bible Male

Pilate washing his hands Passion of Christ

Potiphar biblical person in the Book of Genesis’s account of Joseph Male

Potiphar’s wife character from the Old Testament Female

Pravuil angel in Judaism

prodigal son main character of the Parable of the Prodigal Son Male

Puah Human biblical figure and midwife ♀ Female

Qedar Human biblical figure

Queen of Sheba biblical figure Female

Quod scripsi, scripsi “What I have written, I have written” in Latin; words of Pontius Pilate, according to the Gospel of John (19:22), in response to complaints by the Jewish priests about the title “King of the Jews” affixed to the cross

Raamah Biblical character from Book of Genesis

Rabshakeh Human biblical figure and official ♂ Male

Rachel Biblical matriarch Female

Rahab biblical figure Female

Raising of Jairus’ daughter miracles of Jesus and artistic theme from Gospel of Mark and Mark 5

Ram figure in the Hebrew Bible Male

Ramathite Human biblical figure

Ramiel Angel in Christianity and fallen angel Male

Rapha Human biblical figure from Bible Male

Raphael Archangel featuring in Book of Tobit Male

Raziel angel in Judaism and angel in Christianity Male

Rebecca Biblical character Female

Rehoboam king of the Kingdom of Judah Male

Remember the sabbath day, to keep it holy part of the Ten Commandments (Exod. 20:8–11)

Reu Biblical character Male

Reuben eldest son of Jacob with Leah, in the Bible Male

Reuel biblical figure, son of Esau Male

Rezin biblical character Male

Riphath Person from the Bible Male

Ritual Decalogue set of commandments found in Exodus 34:11–26; according to scholars the original reference of Exodus 34:28 (“[Moses] wrote upon the tables the words of the covenant, the ten words”), instead of the (ethical) Decalogue of Exod. 20

Rosier fallen angel

Rufus first-century Christian mentioned in Mark 15:21 with his brother Alexander, son of Simon the Cyrenian Male

Rufus of Thebes Numbered among the Seventy Disciples Male

Sabtah biblical figure

Sachiel angel in Judaism and angel in Christianity

Saint Peter’s mother-in-law Human biblical figure ♀ Female

Salomon biblical figure; member of the tribe of Judah, the son of Nahshon, husband of Rahab, father of Boaz, great-great-grandfather of David Male

Samael archangel in Talmudic and post-Talmudic lore Male

Samaritan woman at the well Christian Saint Female

Samson Judge of ancient Israel, known for wielding supernatural strength Male

Samuel Bible character Male

Samyaza Angel in Christianity and fallen angel

Sanballat the Horonite biblical character Male

Sandalphon archangel, Angel of the Presence, and angel in Christianity

Sara (wife of Tobias) Human biblical figure from Book of Tobit Female

Sarah Biblical character Female

Sariel archangel of Judaic tradition Male

Satan Christian devil Male

Sathariel fallen angel

Saul first king of the united Kingdom of Israel Male

Scapegoat ancient jewish ritual

Schela (Altes Testament) Human biblical figure from Bible Male

Schelemja Human biblical figure from Bible

Seed of the woman expression from Genesis 3:15: “the LORD God said unto the serpent, […] I will put enmity between thee and the woman, and between thy seed and her seed […].”

Seir biblical character Male

Selaphiel Saint, Archangel

Sered biblical figure Male

Serpent of the bible

Serug Biblical character Male

Setar (biblische Person) Human biblical figure from Bible Male

Seth Biblical figure Male

Seven Spirits of God expression occurring 4 times in the Book of Revelation (1:4, 3:1, 4:5, 5:6); identified as “seven lamps of fire burning before the throne” (4:5) and “seven horns and seven eyes” of “a Lamb as it had been slain” (5:6)

Shadrach one of the three youths thrown into the fiery furnace in the Book of Daniel Male

Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego three characters in the Book of Daniel, who survive the fiery furnace

Shamgar biblical character Male

Shamsiel Angel in Christianity and fallen angel

Shealtiel Biblical character Male

Shechem human biblical character; rapist of Dinah (Genesis 34) Male

Shelah Biblical character; third son of Judah Male

Shelemiah biblical figure Male

Sheleph Biblical character, son of Joktan Male

Shem Biblical figure, son of Noah Male

Shephatiah Human biblical figure from 2 Samuel Male

Sherah biblical character; appears only in 1 Chron 7:24, where she builds the three cities of Lower and Upper Beth-horon and Uzzen-sheerah Female

Shiloh figure mentioned in Genesis 49:10 in Jacob’s benediction to Judah: “the sceptre will not depart from Judah […] until Shiloh comes […]”; sometimes interpreted as a Messianic prophecy

Shua Biblical character; Canaanite; father-in-law of Judah Male

Sihon biblical character Male

Silas Ancient Roman saint and bishop Male

Simeon Biblical character; second son of Jacob and Leah Male

Simeon saint Male

Simeón Human biblical figure Male

Simon of Cyrene man who was forced by the Romans to carry the cross of Jesus Male

Sisera biblical character Male

Sisera’s mother Human biblical figure ♀ Female

Solomon king of Israel and the son of David Male

Susanna character in the deuterocanonical additions to the Book of Daniel (for the section of the additions to Daniel, use Q35555488) Female

Susanna disciple of Jesus Female

Susanna and the Elders artistic theme Susanna and the Elders

Talmai biblical figure Male

Tamar human settlement

Tamar daughter of David’s son Absalom Female

Tamar biblical character; wife of Er and Onan (Genesis 38) Female

Tamiel Angel in Christianity and fallen angel

Tannin Biblical demon or monster

Tarshish bible city

Tattenai Persian Empire human biblical figure, פחה (*600BC) Male

Tehom Human biblical figure

Tema son of Ishmael Male

Teman Human biblical figure Male

Terah figure in the Hebrew Bible; son of Nahor Male

Tertullus Biblical character Male

Tharbis Cushite princess Female

The Messiah’s Donkey animals in the Bible and donkey from New Testament

the woman taken in adultery subject of a biblical story about Jesus Female

Theophilus biblical character Male

Theotokos title given to Mary in Eastern Christianity

They have pierced my hands and my feet expression found in Psalm 22:16; in Christianity, regarded as a prophecy of the crucifixion of Jesus

Thou shalt have no other gods before me part of the Ten Commandments (Exodus 20:2)

Tidal Human biblical figure Male

Timäus Human biblical figure Male

Timna biblical figure Female

Tiras Mythical character and human biblical figure from Bible Male

Tirzah biblical character, daughter of Zelophehad Female

Tobias Biblical character, son of Tobit Male

Tobit Biblical character Male

Togarmah Son of Gomer and Biblical nation Male

Tola Judge of Ancietn Israel Male

Tola son of Issachar

tree of life term used in the Hebrew Bible

Tribe of Asher tribes of Israel

Tribe of Benjamin tribe, part of tribes of Israel from Bible

Tribe of Dan tribes of Israel, tribe, people, and tribes of Israel from Bible

Tribe of Ephraim tribes of Israel

Tribe of Gad tribes of Israel

Tribe of Issachar tribe, part of tribes of Israel from Bible

Tribe of Joseph tribes of Israel

Tribe of Judah tribes of Israel

Tribe of Manasseh tribe, part of tribes of Israel from Bible

Tribe of Naphtali tribes of Israel

Tribe of Simeon tribes of Israel

Tribe of Zebulun in the Bible

Tryphena of Rome Human biblical figure Female

Tubaengel Angel in Christianity from New Testament

Tubal Biblical character, son of Japheth Male

Tubal-cain Biblical figure Male

Turiel fallen angel

Ur Kaśdim city, part of Biblical place from Bible

Uriah the Hittite biblical character Male

Uriel Archangel Male

Urijah Human biblical figure from Bible Male

Uz biblical figure Male

Uz Human biblical figure from Bible Male

Uzal Human biblical figure from Bible Male

Uzzah Biblical figure who died from touching the Ark of the Covenant Male

Uzziah King of Judah Male

Vaniah Biblical figure Male

Vashti character in the Book of Esther; queen of Persia, who was banished by her husband, Ahasuerus, for refusal to appear during a banquet Female

Vassago fallen angel and Goetic demon

Via, Veritas, Vita sentence (non-functional linguistics), phrase, motto, and term, part of I am published in Gospel of John from John 14

War in Heaven event described in the Book of Revelations; war in heaven between angels led by Michael against those led by “the dragon”, “the devil and Satan”; the latter is defeated and thrown down to the earth

Watcher angel in Judaism and fallen angel from Bible

Whore of Babylon New Testament symbol Female

Widow of Zarephath Biblical character

Wife of Manoah Human biblical figure from Judges Female

Wise woman of Abel biblical character Female

Witch of Endor biblical character Female

Wofsi Human biblical figure from Bible Male

Woman of Tekoa Human biblical figure Female

Woman of the Apocalypse figure described in Rev. 12; gives birth to a son, who is taken to heaven; afterwards the woman flees into the wilderness, is attacked by the Dragon, and sprouts wings to escape it; traditionally interpreted as Mary or the Church Female

Wood of Ephraim Biblical place and forest in Jordan from 2 Samuel 18

Yael woman in the Book of Judges; killed Sisera to deliver Israel from the troops of King Jabin Female

Yomiel fallen angel

Zabad ben Natan ben Ablai Human biblical figure and military personnel ♂ Male

Zabbai Human biblical figure Male

Zabdi human biblical character Male

Zabud Human biblical figure Male

Zadkiel archangel of freedom, benevolence, mercy, and the Patron Angel of all who forgive

Zadok biblical character Male

Zadok Biblical character, son of Azor Male

Zaqiel fallen angel

Zebudah Human biblical figure Female

Zebul Human biblical figure Male

Zebulun son of Jacob in the Old Testament Male

Zechariah figure in the Bible, priest, the husband of Elisabeth who is the cousin of Mary the mother of Jesus Male

Zedekiah biblical character Male

Zelophehad biblical character Male

Zephaniah person in the bible Male

Zerah figure in the Hebrew Bible; son of Judah and Tamar Male

Zeresh wife of Haman in the Book of Esther; advises him to prepare gallows to hang Mordecai Female

Zerubbabel Biblical character; governor of the Persian Province of Judah; grandson of Jehoiachin, King of Judah; rebuilt the temple (Hag 2:23, Zech 4:6–10, Ezra 2:2, 3:2, 3:8, 4:2, 4:3, 5:2, Neh. 12:1, 1 Chr 3:19) Male

Zeruiah biblical character Female

Zibeon biblical character Male

Zibiah biblical character Female

Zillah Biblical figure Female

Zilpah biblical character Female

Zimran biblical Figure Male

Zimri prince of the Tribe of Simeon Male

Zipporah biblical character Female

Zorah geographic location, archaeological site, and Biblical place in Israel from Bible, Joshua, and Judges

Евий Human biblical figure Male

Паапан Рештак angel in Judaism and angel in Christianity, part of Armenian mythology

Фогарма Human biblical figure from Bible Male

Хелкия Human biblical figure Male

Эзбай Human biblical figure Male

יהודי Human biblical figure from Jeremiah Male

יונתן בן אביתר Human biblical figure from Bible Male

ינוח Biblical place from 2 Raja-raja 15

סוא מלך מצרים Ancient Egypt king ♂ Male

פראם Biblical character