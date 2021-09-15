|Name
|Aaron
|Biblical and Quranic character
|Male
|Abaddon
|angel of destruction
|Male
|Abagtha
|biblical character
|Male
|Abana
|river described in the Bible
|Abda
|biblical figure
|Male
|Abdeel
|Human biblical figure
|Male
|Abdiel
|seraph, named after Abdiel from Paradise Lost
|Male
|Abdiel
|Human biblical figure from Old Testament
|Male
|Abdon
|Judge of Israel
|Male
|Abednego
|one of the three youths thrown into the furnace in the Book of Daniel
|Male
|Abel
|Biblical figure
|Male
|Abezethibou
|fallen angel
|((Ramayana)) ((King Trisanku)) ((Male))
|Abiasaph
|Human biblical figure; child of Asaph, king David’ Court
|Male
|Abiathar
|biblical character
|Male
|Abida
|son of Midian
|Male
|Abidan
|biblical character
|Male
|Abiel
|biblical figure
|Male
|Abigail
|person in Bible, wife of David
|Female
|Abigail
|person in Bible, sister of David, mother of Amasa
|Female
|Abihu
|human biblical character
|Male
|Abihud
|Biblical character
|Male
|Abijah of Judah
|Fourth king of the House of David
|Male
|Abimael
|Biblical figure
|Male
|Abimelech
|Human biblical figure
|Male
|Abimelech
|In the Biblical book of Judges
|Male
|Abinadab
|Human biblical figure from Bible
|Abinadab, germà de David
|Human biblical figure
|Male
|Abiram
|given name and human biblical figure
|Male
|Abishag
|biblical character
|Female
|Abital
|biblical figure
|Female
|Abner
|biblical character, cousin to Saul and commander-in-chief of his army
|Male
|Abra
|biblical character, maid of Judith of the Book of Judith
|Female
|Abraham
|Biblical patriarch
|Male
|Abraham in Islam
|Qu’ranic prophet and human biblical figure from Bible
|Male
|Absalom
|biblical character
|Male
|Achan
|biblical character (Joshua 7); executed by stoning
|Male
|Achim
|Biblical character, son of Zadok
|Male
|Achish
|biblical character
|Male
|Acts of Solomon
|lost text referred to in 1 Kings 11:41: “And the rest of the acts of Solomon […], are they not written in the book of the acts of Solomon?”
|Ada
|Biblical figure
|Female
|Adam
|biblical figure in the Book of Genesis
|Male
|Adam and Eve
|Biblical figures
|Adbeel
|3rd son of Ishmael
|Male
|Adica
|Human biblical figure
|Male
|Adinah
|wife of Laban
|Female
|Adinah
|daughter of Jobab
|Female
|Adonijah
|biblical character
|Male
|Adoniram
|Human biblical figure
|Male
|Adonizedek
|Human biblical figure
|Male
|Adriel
|Human biblical figure
|Male
|Aeneas
|Human biblical figure
|Male
|Ænon
|site, mentioned in the Gospel of John (3:23) as the place where John the Baptist was baptizing
|Agag
|biblical character
|Male
|Agrat Bat Mahlat
|angel in Judaism
|Female
|Agur
|biblical character
|Male
|Ahasuerus
|name of one or more kings of Persia in the Hebrew Bible (Esther, Ezra, Daniel), cognate to the Greek form Xerxes or Artaxerxes
|Male
|Ahaz
|king of Judah
|Male
|Ahaziah of Judah
|King of Judah
|Male
|Ahijah the Shilonite
|Biblical prophet
|Male
|Ahikam
|biblical character
|Male
|Ahimaaz
|Human biblical figure from Bible
|Male
|Ahimelech
|biblical character
|Male
|Ahinoam
|biblical character
|Female
|Ahitophel
|biblical character
|Male
|Alphaeus
|biblical character
|Male
|Alukah
|Biblical monster
|Amalécites
|tribe from Bible
|Amalek
|biblical character
|Male
|Amalekiter
|Historical ethnical group, named after Amalek from Bible
|Amasa
|biblical character
|Male
|Amaziah of Judah
|King of Judah
|Male
|Ambriel
|angel in Judaism and angel in Christianity
|Ammiel
|name of several biblical characters
|Amminadab
|biblical figure
|Male
|Amnon
|biblical character
|Male
|Amon of Judah
|King of Judah
|Male
|Amos
|Hebrew prophet
|Male
|Amoz
|father of prophet Isaiah
|Male
|Amram
|human biblical character
|Male
|Amraphel
|Opponent of Abram mentioned in Genesis 14
|Male
|Amy
|fallen angel
|Anah
|Human biblical figure
|Male
|Anah
|biblical character, son of Zibeon
|Male
|Anah’s wife
|Human biblical figure
|Female
|Anak
|Human biblical figure from Bible
|Male
|Anane
|fallen angel in Christian mythology
|Ananiel
|fallen angel
|Ancient of Days
|name for God in the Book of Daniel
|Andrew
|religious figure of the Christian faith
|Male
|Aner
|Human biblical figure
|Male
|Anna
|Human biblical figure from Book of Tobit
|Female
|Anna
|biblical figure mentioned in the Gospel of Luke
|Female
|Arakiel
|fallen angel
|Aram
|biblical figure
|Male
|Arariel
|angel in Judaism
|Ard
|Human biblical figure, named after Ard
|Ard
|biblical character
|Male
|Aridah
|daughter of Jobab
|Female
|Ariel
|archangel found primarily in Jewish and Christian mysticism and Apocrypha
|Male
|Arioch
|Human biblical figure
|Male
|Armaros
|fallen angel
|Arpachshad
|in the Bible, son of Shem, the son of Noah
|Male
|Asa of Judah
|king of the Kingdom of Judah
|Male
|Asaph
|multiple persons in the Hebrew Bible: father of Joah (2 Kings 18:18-37); son of Berachiah the Gershonite (2 Chron. 20:14); descendant of Kohath (1 Chron. 26:1); keeper of the king’s forest under Artaxerxes I (Neh. 2:8)
|Asaph, son of Berachiah
|person in the Bible; commissioned by King David to worship God in song and music (1 Chron 15:17; 2 Chron 20:14)
|Male
|Asenath
|Biblical character
|Female
|Asher
|Biblical figure
|Male
|Ashkenaz
|descendant of Noah in the Hebrew Bible
|Male
|Ashur
|Human biblical figure from Bible
|Male
|Athaliah
|Queen of Judah
|Female
|Awan
|character in Book of Jubilees; wife and sister of Cain and the daughter of Adam and Eve
|Female
|Azazel
|old ritual, later – demon
|Male
|Azor
|character in New Testament
|Male
|Azrael
|angel in some Abrahamic religions; often identified with the angel of death
|Male
|Azubah
|biblical character
|Female
|Azura
|Human biblical figure from Jubilees
|Female
|Baal-Hamon
|a place where Solomon had an extensive vineyard (Cant. 8:11)
|Balaam
|Biblical prophet
|Male
|Balaam’s Ass
|female donkey owned by Balaam, which is miraculously given the power to speak and complains to her owner (Num. 22:28)
|Female Organism
|Balak
|biblical character
|Male
|Barabbas
|Biblical person
|Male
|Barachiel
|angel in Judaism and angel in Christianity
|Male
|Barak
|biblical character
|Male
|Baraqiel
|fallen angel
|Bartimaeus
|biblical character
|Male
|Baruch ben Neriah
|biblical character
|Male
|Barzilai the Giladi
|Human biblical figure
|Male
|Basemath
|A figure in the Book of Genesis. She was the daughter of Ishmael and the third wife of Esau
|Female
|Batariel
|fallen angel
|Bathsheba
|Biblical figure
|Female
|Baʿal
|deity
|Behemoth
|biblical creature
|Bela
|Human biblical figure; child of Benjamin
|Male
|Bela ben Beor
|Human biblical figure (†102)
|Male
|Belshazzar
|Biblical king of Babylonia in the Book of Daniel
|Male
|Ben-Ammi
|Biblical figure; son of Lot, patriarch of the Ammonites
|Male
|Ben-Hadad I
|King of Aram Damascus
|Male
|Benaiah
|biblical character
|Male
|Benjamin
|Biblical character
|Male
|Bera
|Human biblical figure, king ♂
|Male
|besessener Gerasener
|Human biblical figure from synoptic gospels
|Male
|Bethuel
|biblical character
|Male
|Bezalel
|biblical character
|Male
|Bezaliel
|fallen angel
|biblical character
|people mentioned in the Old Testament or the New Testament
|Biblical Magi
|group of distinguished foreigners who visited Jesus after his birth
|Biblical place
|place mentioned in the Bible
|Bigta
|biblical character
|Male
|Bildad
|character from Book of Job
|Male
|Bilhah
|biblical character
|Female
|Binding of Isaac
|story from the Hebrew Bible
|Blastus
|Biblical character from Bible
|Male
|Boaz
|major figure in The Book of Ruth in the Bible
|Male
|boy possessed by a demon
|Human biblical figure from Mark 9, Matthew 17, and Luke 9
|Male
|Bunah
|head of a family of the Tribe of Judah
|Male
|Cain
|Biblical figure
|Male
|Cain and Abel
|Biblical figures
|Caleb
|biblical character; son of Jephunneh; representative of the Tribe of Judah during the Israelites’ journey to the Promised Land (Num. 13:6)
|Male
|Camael
|angel, angel in Judaism, and angel in Christianity
|Canaan
|son of Ham in the Hebrew Bible
|Male
|Cassiel
|archangel
|Celidonius
|Human biblical figure
|Male
|Chazaqiel
|fallen angel
|Chedorlaomer
|Human biblical figure from Bible and Book of Genesis
|Male
|Child Jesus
|Jesus as a child up to the age of 12
|Male
|Child Saint John
|St John the Baptist as a child
|Chileab
|Human biblical figure
|Male
|Chilion
|biblical character
|Male
|Chol
|Fictional bird from Bible
|Cidno
|Biblical character from Book of Genesis
|Cleopas
|biblical character
|Male
|Clopas
|Human biblical figure (†1)
|Male
|Confusion of tongues
|Biblical myth upon the diversity of human languages
|Cornelius the Centurion
|Roman centurion
|Male
|Cozbi
|biblical character
|Female
|Cush
|biblical character
|Male
|Cyrus the Great
|King and founder of the Achaemenid Empire
|Male
|Damaris
|Greek saint
|Female
|Dan
|founder of the Israelite Tribe of Dan
|Male
|Daniel
|fallen angel in the Book of Enoch
|Daniel
|protagonist in the Book of Daniel of the Hebrew Bible
|Male
|Dante’s Satan
|fallen angel
|Darío el Medo
|Human biblical figure; child of Ahasuerus
|Male
|Darius the Mede
|biblical character
|Male
|Dathan
|Biblical character
|Male
|Daughter of Jephthah
|Human biblical figure ♀; child of Jephthah
|Female
|David
|king of Israel and Judah
|Male
|Deborah
|Biblical prophetess
|Female
|Delilah
|woman described in the Book of Judges
|Female
|Dinah
|daughter of Jacob in Hebrew Bible
|Female
|Diotrephes
|biblical character mentioned in the Third Epistle of John
|Male
|disciple whom Jesus loved
|phrase found in the Gospel of John (21:20 etc.), traditionally identified with John the Evangelist and John the Apostle
|Male
|Dobiel
|angel in Judaism
|Dodanim
|biblical character
|Male
|Doeg the Edomite
|biblical character
|Male
|Dumah
|angel in Judaism
|Dumah
|biblical character
|Male
|Ebed
|Human biblical figure
|Male
|Ebed-Melech
|eunuch and human biblical figure from Bible and Jeremiah
|Male
|Eber
|Great-grandson of Noah’s son Shem
|Male
|Ecce Homo
|Latin words used by Pontius Pilate in the Vulgate translation of the John 19:5
|Edar
|tower mentioned in the Bible
|Efron
|Human biblical figure
|Male
|Eglah
|Human biblical figure
|Female
|Eglon
|Human biblical figure from Bible and Judges
|Male
|Ehud
|biblical character
|Male
|Eisheth
|angel in Judaism
|Female
|Elah
|biblical person
|Male
|Elam
|Biblical character, son of Shem
|Male
|Eldad and Medad
|Two biblical humans from Numbers
|Eleazar
|Human biblical figure
|Male
|Eleazar
|Biblical character, son of Eliud
|Male
|Eleazar
|Biblical warrior
|Male
|Eleazar
|character from 2 Maccabees; described as a martyr
|Male
|Eleazar
|Human biblical figure
|Male
|Eleazar
|Hebrew Bible priest; son of Aaron
|Male
|Eli
|High Priest of Shiloh
|Male
|Elí
|Human biblical figure
|Male
|Eliakim
|Biblical character, son of Hilkiah
|Male
|Eliakim
|Biblical character, son of Abihud
|Male
|Eliezer
|biblical character, servant of Abraham
|Male
|Eliezer
|son of Moses
|Male
|Eliezer of Damascus
|servant of Abraham
|Elihu
|given name
|Male
|Elijah
|Biblical prophet
|Male
|Elimelek
|human biblical character
|Male
|Elioud
|angel in Judaism
|Eliphaz
|character from Book of Genesis
|Male
|Eliphaz
|character from Book of Job; the first of the three visitors of Job
|Male
|Elisha
|Biblical Prophet who came after Elijah
|Male
|Elishah
|Biblical character, son of Javan
|Male
|Elisheba
|Human biblical figure
|Female
|Eliud
|Biblical character, son of Achim
|Male
|Elizabeth
|mother of John the Baptist and the wife of Zacharias/Zachary, according to the Gospel of Luke
|Female
|Elohim
|human biblical character
|Male
|Elon
|biblical figure
|Male
|Elon
|Judge of Israel
|Male
|Enoch
|Son of Cain (Biblical figure)
|Male
|Enoch
|Biblical figure, son of Jared
|Male
|Enoch in Judaism
|Jewish view of Enoch, son of Jared
|Male
|Enos
|Biblical figure
|Male
|Ephah
|Ancient cities
|Ephrath
|Biblical character and Biblical place
|Ephrath
|biblical character; wife of Caleb, mother of Hur (1 Chron. 2:19)
|Female
|Er
|biblical character; eldest son of Judah; husband of Tamar; killed by God due to his wickedness, although no details are given
|Male
|Esau
|older son of Isaac in the Hebrew Bible
|Male
|Esther
|Biblical queen of Persia
|Female
|Eternal sin
|in Christianity, sin which will not be forgiven by God, as specified in the Synoptic Gospels (Mk 3:28-29, Mt 12:31–32, Lk 12:10)
|Ethan
|biblical character
|Male
|Ethiopian eunuch
|a biblical figure who was baptised in the New Testament
|Male
|Eve
|biblical figure
|Female
|Ezekiel
|Old Testament saint
|Male
|Ezekiel’s cherub in Eden
|angel in Judaism and angel in Christianity
|Ezem
|Hebrew Bible place
|Ezra
|figure in early Jewish history
|Male
|Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse
|figures, described in Book of Revelation 6:1–8; 4 beings on white, red, black and pale horses that appear after the Lamb of God opens the first 4 of the 7 seals; commonly interpreted as Pestilence, War, Famine, and Death
|Gaal
|Human biblical figure
|Male
|Gaap
|fallen angel
|Male
|Gabriel
|angel in Abrahamic religions
|Male
|Gad
|biblical character, son of Jacob
|Male
|Gad
|person in the Hebrew Bible; personal prophet of David (1 Sam 22:5; 2 Sam 24:11–13; 2 Sam 24:18; 1 Chron 21:18; 1 Chron 29:29)
|Male
|Gadreel
|fallen angel
|Gamigin
|fallen angel
|Gedaliah
|biblical character
|Male
|Gehazi
|biblical character
|Male
|Genesis flood narrative
|biblical story of the great flood
|Gershom
|firstborn son of Moses and Zipporah
|Male
|Geshem the Arabian
|biblical character
|Male
|Gether
|Biblical character, son of Aram
|Male
|Gideon
|in the Biblical book of Judges
|Male
|Gog and Magog
|pair of apocalyptic figures in the Bible (Ezek. 38:2–21; Rev. 20:8)
|Goliath
|giant Philistine warrior defeated by the young David, the future king of Israel, in Bible’s Books of Samuel
|Male
|Gomer
|Mythical character and human biblical figure from Bible
|Male
|Great Commandment
|Jesus’s paraphrase of the Old Testament: “Hear, O Israel; The Lord our God is one Lord: And thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind, and with all thy strength” (Mk 12:29–30)
|Great Commission
|words of Jesus in Matthew 28:19–20: “Go ye therefore, and teach all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost: Teaching them to observe all things whatsoever I have commanded you”
|Hadad
|son of Ishmael
|Male
|Hadad ben Bedad
|Human biblical figure
|Male
|Hadadezer
|biblical character
|Male
|Hadadezer bar Rehob
|Human biblical figure from Bible
|Male
|Hadoram
|Human biblical figure from Bible
|Male
|Hadraniel
|angel in Judaism and angel in Christianity
|Hagar
|biblical character
|Female
|Ham
|Biblical figure, son of Noah
|Male
|Haman
|Biblical figure
|Male
|Hammedatha
|father of Haman in the Book of Esther (Esth 3:1)
|Hamor
|biblical character
|Male
|Hamutal
|Human biblical figure
|Female
|Hanani
|biblical character
|Haniel
|angel in Judaism
|hapax legomena
|hapax legomenon from Bible
|Haradah
|Biblical place from Bilangan 33
|Haran
|biblical character
|Male
|Harbona
|biblical character
|Male
|Hashmal
|angel in Judaism
|Havilah
|biblical character, son of Cush
|Healing the paralytic at Capernaum
|miracles of Jesus from Mark 2, Matthew 9, and Luke 15
|Heber the Kenite
|character in the Book of Judges
|Male
|Hebron
|biblical figure: son of Kohath and grandson of Levi
|Male
|Heth
|figure from the Bible
|Hezekiah
|King of Judah
|Male
|Hilkiah
|Human biblical figure
|Male
|Hilkiah
|Human biblical figure
|Male
|Hobab
|Biblical figure
|Hoglah
|biblical character, daughter of Zelophehad
|Female
|Holofernes
|figure in the Book of Judith; invading general of Nebuchadnezzar, beheaded by Judith
|Male
|Holy Lance
|according to the Gospel of John, lance that pierced the side of Jesus as he hung on the cross
|Homosexuality in the New Testament
|Part of Christianity and homosexuality and The Bible and homosexuality from New Testament
|Hophni
|biblical character
|Male
|Hophni and Phinehas
|Sibling duo and two biblical humans from Bible
|Hosea
|biblical character
|Male
|Hul
|Human biblical figure from Bible
|Male
|Huldah
|biblical character
|Female
|Hur
|biblical character; companion of Moses and Aaron (Exod. 17:10–12)
|Male
|Hushim
|biblical character
|Ibhar
|Human biblical figure
|Male
|Ibzan
|in the Bible, one of the Judges of Israel
|Male
|Inmanuel
|a Hebrew name appeared in the Book of Isaiah
|Male
|inverted nun
|glyph used in Hebrew to enclose portions of text; found 9 times in the Masoretic Text of the Bible: twice in Num. 10:35–36; 7 times in Psalm 107
|Irad
|Biblical figure
|Male
|Isaac
|Biblical character
|Male
|Isaiah
|Hebrew prophet
|Male
|Iscah
|name of a person mentioned in the Hebrew bible, Genesis 11:29
|Female
|Ish-bosheth
|biblical character
|Male
|Ishbak
|biblical character
|Male
|Ishmael
|son of Abraham
|Male
|Issachar
|biblical character
|Male
|Ithamar
|biblical character
|Male
|Ithobaal I
|Phoenician king
|Male
|Ithream
|son of David and Eglah
|Male
|Izhar
|biblical character
|Male
|Jabal
|Biblical figure
|Male
|Jabez
|Human biblical figure from Bible and 1 Chronicles
|Jabin
|person from the Bible
|Jacob
|third patriarch of the Hebrew people with whom God made a covenant
|Male
|Jacob
|Biblical character, son of Matthan
|Male
|Jacob’s Ladder
|ladder to heaven that the biblical Patriarch Jacob dreams about
|Jacob’s Well
|Biblical place at the West Bank
|Jahleel
|biblical figure
|Male
|Jair
|in the Bible, one of the Judges of Israel
|Male
|Jaïrus
|character from the New Testament
|Male
|Jairus’ daughter
|Human biblical figure ♀; child of Jaïrus
|Female
|Jakin
|Human biblical figure from Bible
|Male
|Jambres
|Magician who opposed Moses in Exodus
|Male
|James
|major religious figure in Christian tradition and one of the Twelve Apostles
|Male
|Jamliku
|Biblical character
|Male
|Janai
|Biblical character
|Jannes
|Magician who opposed Moses in Exodus
|Male
|Japheth
|Biblical figure, son of Noah
|Male
|Jared
|Biblical figure
|Male
|Jaser
|biblical place
|Jason of Tarsus
|Anatolian saint
|Male
|Javan
|Biblical character, son of Japheth
|Male
|Jeconiah
|King of Judah
|Male
|Jefunne
|Human biblical figure
|Male
|Jegudiel
|angel, angel in Judaism, and angel in Christianity
|Male
|Jehoahaz of Judah
|King of Judah
|Male
|Jehoash of Judah
|biblical character
|Male
|Jehoel
|angel in Judaism
|Jehoiada
|Biblical character
|Male
|Jehoiakim
|King of Judah
|Male
|Jehonadab
|character in 2 Kings, son of Rechab
|Male
|Jehoram of Judah
|King of Ancient Judah
|Male
|Jehoshaphat
|fourth king of the Kingdom of Judah
|Male
|Jehosheba
|Human biblical figure from Bible
|Female
|Jehu
|Human biblical figure and prophet (900BC–900BC)
|Male
|Jemima
|eldest daughter of Job in the Bible
|Jephthah
|biblical character
|Male
|Jerachmeel
|Human biblical figure from Bible
|Male
|Jerahmeel
|archangel
|Jerahmeel
|Human biblical figure
|Male
|Jeremiah
|Biblical prophet
|Male
|Jerimoth
|Biblical character
|Male
|Jesse
|person in Hebrew Bible and New Testament; father of David
|Male
|Jesus and the rich young man
|Biblical episode, part of Mark 10, Matthew 19, and Luke 18 from Gospel of Mark, Gospel of Matthew, and Gospel of Luke
|Jesus Christ
|central figure of Christianity
|Male
|Jesus in the synagogue of Capernaum
|miracles of Jesus from Gospel of Mark
|Jesus Justus
|Human biblical figure
|Male
|Jethro
|biblical character; Moses’ father-in-law, a Kenite shepherd and priest of Midian
|Male
|Jetur
|son of Ishmael
|Male
|Jeush
|biblical character
|Male
|Jezebel
|biblical Phoenician princess
|Female
|Joab
|Biblical figure
|Male
|Joahe son of Asaph
|recorder under King Hezekiah (2 Kings 18:18, 2 Kings 18:26; Isaiah 36:3, Isaiah 36:11, Isaiah 36:22)
|Male
|Joash
|Biblical figure
|Job
|Biblical figure
|Male
|Job’s wife
|Human biblical figure from Job
|Female
|Jobab
|biblical figure
|Male
|Jochebed
|human biblical character
|Female
|John the Apostle
|apostle of Jesus; son of Zebedee and Salome, brother of James,; traditionally identified with John the Evangelist, John of Patmos, and the Beloved Disciple
|Male
|John the Baptist
|major religious figure
|Male
|Jokshan
|Human biblical figure
|Male
|Joktan
|Son of Eber in the bible
|Male
|Jonadab
|character in 2 Samuel; son of Shimeah
|Male
|Jonathan
|heroic figure in 1 Samuel
|Male
|Jonathan
|figure appearing in the account of Micah’s Idol in the Book of Judges
|Male
|Jophiel
|angel in Judaism and angel in Christianity
|Male
|Joseph
|catholic saint, husband of Mary and stepfather of Jesus
|Male
|Joseph
|Biblical character, son of Jacob
|Male
|Joseph of Arimathea
|disciple of Jesus, donated his own prepared tomb for the burial of Jesus
|Male
|Joses
|Brother of Jesus
|Male
|Joshua
|figure in the Torah
|Male
|Joshua the High Priest
|biblical character
|Male
|Josiah
|King of Judah
|Male
|Jotamfabel
|narrative from Judges
|Jotham of Judah
|King of Judah
|Male
|Jubal
|Biblical figure
|Male
|Judah
|figure in the Hebrew Bible
|Male
|Judah’s wife
|daughter of Shuah
|Female
|Jude, brother of Jesus
|one of the four brothers of Jesus mentioned in the New Testament; traditionally identified with Judas Thaddeus the Apostle
|Male
|Judith
|One of the two Hittite wives of Esau in the Book of Genesis
|Female
|Judith
|biblical character of the Book of Judith
|Female
|Junia
|human biblical character
|Female
|Kartlos
|Georgian mythological character
|Male
|Kedemah
|son of Ishmael
|Male
|Kemuel
|Human biblical figure
|Kenan
|biblical figure
|Male
|Keren-happuch
|daughter of Job, named in the Bible
|Kesib
|biblical place
|Keturah
|biblical character
|Female
|Keziah
|biblical character; second of the three daughters of Job
|King of Judah
|head of the former kingdom of Juda
|Kittim
|Biblical figure
|Male
|Kohath
|son of Levi and patriarchal founder of the Kohathites
|Male
|Kokabiel
|Angel in Christianity and fallen angel
|Korah
|human biblical character
|Male
|Korban omer
|sacrifice from Leviticus
|Laban
|son of Bethuel, brother of Rebekah described in the Book of Genesis
|Male
|Lailah
|angel in Judaism
|Lamech
|Biblical figure, father of Noah
|Male
|Lamech
|Biblical figure, descendant of Cain
|Male
|Lamech
|two figures in the Bible who lived before the flood
|Land of Uz
|location mentioned in the Hebrew Bible; the abode of Job
|Lazarus of Bethany
|religious figure, died and was brought back to life
|Male
|Lazarus the Beggar
|biblical figure mentioned in the Gospel according to Luke; sometimes identified with Lazarus of Bethany in the Gospel according to John
|Male
|Leah
|Biblical matriarch
|Female
|Lebonah
|Biblical place from Judges
|Legion
|a demon mentioned in the New Testament
|Levi
|Old Testament character
|Male
|Leviathan
|sea monster referenced in the Tanakh
|life of Jesus in the New Testament
|life of Jesus as told in the New Testament
|Lo-Ammi
|Human biblical figure; child of Hosea and Gomer
|Male
|Lo-Ruhama
|child of the biblical prophet Hosea
|Female
|Lot
|person mentioned in the biblical Book of Genesis and the Quran
|Male
|Lot’s wife
|person mentioned in the biblical Book of Genesis
|Female
|Lucifer
|another name for Satan or the name for the “Morning star” (the planet Venus, or other stars)
|Male
|Lud
|biblical character
|Male
|Lydia of Thyatira
|Human biblical figure and cloth merchant (100–100) ♀
|Female
|Maacah
|Human biblical figure ♀
|Female
|Maacah
|Human biblical figure from Bible
|Female
|Machir
|Human biblical figure from Bible
|Male
|Madai
|Biblical character, son of Gomer
|Male
|Mag Maginet
|Biblical character
|Magog
|Son of Japheth in Genesis 10, and people descended from him
|Male
|Mahalalel
|Biblical figure
|Male
|Mahalath
|biblical character
|Female
|Mahlah
|biblical character, daughter of Zelophehad
|Female
|Mahlon
|Human biblical figure, part of Mahlon and Chilion
|Male
|Mahol
|Human biblical figure
|Manasseh
|husband of Judith (Jud 8:2: “And Manasses was her husband, of her tribe and kindred, who died in the barley harvest.”)
|Male
|Manasseh of Judah
|King of Judah
|Male
|Manoah
|biblical character
|Male
|Maozim
|From Bible and Book of Daniel
|Marchosias
|fallen angel
|Mark the cousin of Barnabas
|Human biblical figure
|Male
|Martha
|biblical figure
|Female
|Mary
|religious figure and mother of Jesus of Nazareth
|Female
|Mary Magdalene
|follower of Jesus
|Female
|Mary of Rome
|person in Apostle Paul’s Epistle to the Romans (16:6)
|Female
|Mary, mother of James
|mother of James (the Less) and Joseph
|Female
|Mash
|biblical figure, son of Aram
|Male
|Massa
|son of Ishmael
|Male
|Matatà
|Human biblical figure
|Male
|Matthan
|Biblical character, son of Eleazar
|Male
|Matthew the Apostle
|Christian evangelist and apostle
|Male
|Mehujael
|Biblical figure
|Male
|Mehuman
|Human biblical figure, Kämmerer, and courtier ♂
|Male
|Melchizedek
|person in the Bible; King of Salem and priest of the Most High (Gen. 14)
|Male
|Meleà
|Human biblical figure
|Male
|Mennà
|Human biblical figure
|Male
|Mephibosheth
|biblical character
|Male
|Merab
|elder daughter of Saul
|Female
|Merathaim
|toponym in Jeremiah 50:21: “Go up against the land of Merathaim, even against it, and against the inhabitants of Pekod: waste and utterly destroy after them […]”; sometimes interpreted as Babylon
|Mered
|biblical character
|Male
|Merushah
|Human biblical figure
|Female
|Meshach
|one of the three youths thrown into the furnace in the Book of Daniel
|Male
|Meshech
|biblical figure
|Male
|Metatron
|archangel in Judaism
|Male
|Methusael
|Biblical figure
|Male
|Methuselah
|Biblical figure
|Male
|Mibsam
|Biblical figure
|Male
|Micah
|prophet
|Male
|Micaiah
|biblical character
|Male
|Michael
|archangel in Jewish, Christian, and Islamic teachings
|Male
|Michal
|daughter of Saul, king of Israel
|Female
|Midian
|place mentioned in the bible
|Midian
|Historical ethnical group from Bible and Quran
|Midian
|son of Abraham in the bible
|Male
|Milcah
|Biblical character
|Female
|Milcah
|biblical character, daughter of Zelophehad
|Female
|Miriam
|sister of Moses and Aaron
|Female
|Mishma
|son of Ishmael
|Male
|Mizpar
|Human biblical figure
|Mizraim
|biblical character
|Male
|Moab
|person mentioned in the biblical Book of Genesis
|Male
|Molad
|Human biblical figure
|Male
|Mordecai
|Biblical jew
|Male
|Moriah
|massif in Jerusalem from Book of Genesis
|Moses
|person, mentioned in the Torah (Pentateuch) and in the Quran, who led the Israelites out of slavery in Egypt to Canaan
|Male
|mother of Zibeon
|Human biblical figure
|Female
|Mountains of Ararat
|location mentioned in Genesis as place where Noah’s Ark came to rest after the great flood
|Naamah
|wife of Solomon
|Female
|Naamah
|Jewish demonic creature
|Female
|Naamah
|daughter of Enoch
|Female
|Naamah
|Biblical figure
|Female
|Naaman
|biblical character
|Male
|Naaman
|biblical character, son of Belas
|Male
|Naamathite
|biblical character
|Nabal
|Human biblical figure from Bible
|Male
|Naboth
|biblical character
|Male
|Nachbi
|Human biblical figure from Bible
|Male
|Nadabe
|Human biblical figure; child of Aaron and Elisheba
|Male
|Nahor
|Wikipedia disambiguation page
|Nahor
|Biblical character, son of Serug
|Male
|Nahor
|biblical character, son of Terah
|Male
|Nahshon
|biblical figure
|Male
|Naked fugitive
|figure mentioned in the Gospel of Mark, after the arrest of Jesus in Gethsemane: “a certain young man followed [Jesus], wearing nothing but a linen cloth; and they seized him, but he left the linen cloth and ran away naked” (Mk 14:51–52)
|Male
|Naomi
|Biblical figure; Ruth’s mother-in-law
|Female
|Naphish
|11th son of Ishmael
|Male
|Nathan
|person in the Hebrew Bible
|Male
|Nebaioth
|Biblical figure
|Male
|Nebuchadnezzar II
|king of the Neo-Babylonian Empire
|Male
|Nebuzaradan
|Human biblical figure from Bible
|Male
|Necho II
|Egyptian pharaoh
|Male
|Nelchael
|fallen angel
|New Testament people named John
|From New Testament
|Nimrod
|king of Shinar
|Male
|Nisroch
|fallen angel and god
|Male
|Noa
|biblical character, daughter of Zelophehad
|Female
|Noah
|Biblical figure
|Male
|Noah’s Ark
|the vessel in the Genesis flood narrative
|Norea
|Figure in Gnostic cosmology
|Female
|Nun
|human biblical character
|Male
|Nuriel
|Angel in Judaism
|Obadiah
|character in 1 Kings in the Hebrew Bible
|Male
|Obadiah
|Hebrew prophet
|Male
|Obed
|son of Boaz and Ruth
|Male
|Og
|biblical character
|Male
|Omar
|Human biblical figure from Book of Genesis, 1 Chronicles, and Books of Chronicles
|Male
|On
|human biblical character
|Male
|Onan
|biblical character; second son of Judah; killed by God due to his employing coitus interruptus in his levirate marriage
|Male
|Ophir
|fictional country from Bible
|Oreb and Zeeb
|Biblical character
|Male
|Orpah
|Human biblical figure from Bible
|Female
|Othniel
|biblical character
|Male
|Our Lady of the Rosary of San Nicolás
|Human biblical figure in Argentina
|Ouza
|angel in Judaism
|Paarai
|Human biblical figure; child of Эзбай
|Male
|Pahath-Moab
|Human biblical figure
|Male
|paralytic
|Human biblical figure
|Male
|Parosh
|biblical character
|Male
|Pedaiah
|Human biblical figure
|Male
|Peleg
|Biblical character
|Male
|Penemue
|fallen angel
|Peninnah
|A woman in the Hebrew or Christian Bible, mentioned in the Book of Samuel
|Female
|Perez
|figure in the Hebrew Bible
|Male
|Peter
|apostle and first pope
|Male
|Pharaoh’s daughter
|figure in the Hebrew Bible who is described as marrying Solomon to cement a political alliance between the United Monarchy of Israel and Egypt
|Female
|Pharoah
|biblical figure, king of Egypt in the time of Abraham
|Male
|Phenex
|fallen angel
|Phinehas
|biblical character
|Male
|Phinehas
|son of Eli
|Male
|Phut
|son of Ham according to Hebrew Bible
|Male
|Pilate washing his hands
|Passion of Christ
|Potiphar
|biblical person in the Book of Genesis’s account of Joseph
|Male
|Potiphar’s wife
|character from the Old Testament
|Female
|Pravuil
|angel in Judaism
|prodigal son
|main character of the Parable of the Prodigal Son
|Male
|Puah
|Human biblical figure and midwife ♀
|Female
|Qedar
|Human biblical figure
|Queen of Sheba
|biblical figure
|Female
|Quod scripsi, scripsi
|“What I have written, I have written” in Latin; words of Pontius Pilate, according to the Gospel of John (19:22), in response to complaints by the Jewish priests about the title “King of the Jews” affixed to the cross
|Raamah
|Biblical character from Book of Genesis
|Rabshakeh
|Human biblical figure and official ♂
|Male
|Rachel
|Biblical matriarch
|Female
|Rahab
|biblical figure
|Female
|Raising of Jairus’ daughter
|miracles of Jesus and artistic theme from Gospel of Mark and Mark 5
|Ram
|figure in the Hebrew Bible
|Male
|Ramathite
|Human biblical figure
|Ramiel
|Angel in Christianity and fallen angel
|Male
|Rapha
|Human biblical figure from Bible
|Male
|Raphael
|Archangel featuring in Book of Tobit
|Male
|Raziel
|angel in Judaism and angel in Christianity
|Male
|Rebecca
|Biblical character
|Female
|Rehoboam
|king of the Kingdom of Judah
|Male
|Remember the sabbath day, to keep it holy
|part of the Ten Commandments (Exod. 20:8–11)
|Reu
|Biblical character
|Male
|Reuben
|eldest son of Jacob with Leah, in the Bible
|Male
|Reuel
|biblical figure, son of Esau
|Male
|Rezin
|biblical character
|Male
|Riphath
|Person from the Bible
|Male
|Ritual Decalogue
|set of commandments found in Exodus 34:11–26; according to scholars the original reference of Exodus 34:28 (“[Moses] wrote upon the tables the words of the covenant, the ten words”), instead of the (ethical) Decalogue of Exod. 20
|Rosier
|fallen angel
|Rufus
|first-century Christian mentioned in Mark 15:21 with his brother Alexander, son of Simon the Cyrenian
|Male
|Rufus of Thebes
|Numbered among the Seventy Disciples
|Male
|Sabtah
|biblical figure
|Sachiel
|angel in Judaism and angel in Christianity
|Saint Peter’s mother-in-law
|Human biblical figure ♀
|Female
|Salomon
|biblical figure; member of the tribe of Judah, the son of Nahshon, husband of Rahab, father of Boaz, great-great-grandfather of David
|Male
|Samael
|archangel in Talmudic and post-Talmudic lore
|Male
|Samaritan woman at the well
|Christian Saint
|Female
|Samson
|Judge of ancient Israel, known for wielding supernatural strength
|Male
|Samuel
|Bible character
|Male
|Samyaza
|Angel in Christianity and fallen angel
|Sanballat the Horonite
|biblical character
|Male
|Sandalphon
|archangel, Angel of the Presence, and angel in Christianity
|Sara (wife of Tobias)
|Human biblical figure from Book of Tobit
|Female
|Sarah
|Biblical character
|Female
|Sariel
|archangel of Judaic tradition
|Male
|Satan
|Christian devil
|Male
|Sathariel
|fallen angel
|Saul
|first king of the united Kingdom of Israel
|Male
|Scapegoat
|ancient jewish ritual
|Schela (Altes Testament)
|Human biblical figure from Bible
|Male
|Schelemja
|Human biblical figure from Bible
|Seed of the woman
|expression from Genesis 3:15: “the LORD God said unto the serpent, […] I will put enmity between thee and the woman, and between thy seed and her seed […].”
|Seir
|biblical character
|Male
|Selaphiel
|Saint, Archangel
|Sered
|biblical figure
|Male
|Serpent
|of the bible
|Serug
|Biblical character
|Male
|Setar (biblische Person)
|Human biblical figure from Bible
|Male
|Seth
|Biblical figure
|Male
|Seven Spirits of God
|expression occurring 4 times in the Book of Revelation (1:4, 3:1, 4:5, 5:6); identified as “seven lamps of fire burning before the throne” (4:5) and “seven horns and seven eyes” of “a Lamb as it had been slain” (5:6)
|Shadrach
|one of the three youths thrown into the fiery furnace in the Book of Daniel
|Male
|Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego
|three characters in the Book of Daniel, who survive the fiery furnace
|Shamgar
|biblical character
|Male
|Shamsiel
|Angel in Christianity and fallen angel
|Shealtiel
|Biblical character
|Male
|Shechem
|human biblical character; rapist of Dinah (Genesis 34)
|Male
|Shelah
|Biblical character; third son of Judah
|Male
|Shelemiah
|biblical figure
|Male
|Sheleph
|Biblical character, son of Joktan
|Male
|Shem
|Biblical figure, son of Noah
|Male
|Shephatiah
|Human biblical figure from 2 Samuel
|Male
|Sherah
|biblical character; appears only in 1 Chron 7:24, where she builds the three cities of Lower and Upper Beth-horon and Uzzen-sheerah
|Female
|Shiloh
|figure mentioned in Genesis 49:10 in Jacob’s benediction to Judah: “the sceptre will not depart from Judah […] until Shiloh comes […]”; sometimes interpreted as a Messianic prophecy
|Shua
|Biblical character; Canaanite; father-in-law of Judah
|Male
|Sihon
|biblical character
|Male
|Silas
|Ancient Roman saint and bishop
|Male
|Simeon
|Biblical character; second son of Jacob and Leah
|Male
|Simeon
|saint
|Male
|Simeón
|Human biblical figure
|Male
|Simon of Cyrene
|man who was forced by the Romans to carry the cross of Jesus
|Male
|Sisera
|biblical character
|Male
|Sisera’s mother
|Human biblical figure ♀
|Female
|Solomon
|king of Israel and the son of David
|Male
|Susanna
|character in the deuterocanonical additions to the Book of Daniel (for the section of the additions to Daniel, use Q35555488)
|Female
|Susanna
|disciple of Jesus
|Female
|Susanna and the Elders
|artistic theme Susanna and the Elders
|Talmai
|biblical figure
|Male
|Tamar
|human settlement
|Tamar
|daughter of David’s son Absalom
|Female
|Tamar
|biblical character; wife of Er and Onan (Genesis 38)
|Female
|Tamiel
|Angel in Christianity and fallen angel
|Tannin
|Biblical demon or monster
|Tarshish
|bible city
|Tattenai
|Persian Empire human biblical figure, פחה (*600BC)
|Male
|Tehom
|Human biblical figure
|Tema
|son of Ishmael
|Male
|Teman
|Human biblical figure
|Male
|Terah
|figure in the Hebrew Bible; son of Nahor
|Male
|Tertullus
|Biblical character
|Male
|Tharbis
|Cushite princess
|Female
|The Messiah’s Donkey
|animals in the Bible and donkey from New Testament
|the woman taken in adultery
|subject of a biblical story about Jesus
|Female
|Theophilus
|biblical character
|Male
|Theotokos
|title given to Mary in Eastern Christianity
|They have pierced my hands and my feet
|expression found in Psalm 22:16; in Christianity, regarded as a prophecy of the crucifixion of Jesus
|Thou shalt have no other gods before me
|part of the Ten Commandments (Exodus 20:2)
|Tidal
|Human biblical figure
|Male
|Timäus
|Human biblical figure
|Male
|Timna
|biblical figure
|Female
|Tiras
|Mythical character and human biblical figure from Bible
|Male
|Tirzah
|biblical character, daughter of Zelophehad
|Female
|Tobias
|Biblical character, son of Tobit
|Male
|Tobit
|Biblical character
|Male
|Togarmah
|Son of Gomer and Biblical nation
|Male
|Tola
|Judge of Ancietn Israel
|Male
|Tola
|son of Issachar
|tree of life
|term used in the Hebrew Bible
|Tribe of Asher
|tribes of Israel
|Tribe of Benjamin
|tribe, part of tribes of Israel from Bible
|Tribe of Dan
|tribes of Israel, tribe, people, and tribes of Israel from Bible
|Tribe of Ephraim
|tribes of Israel
|Tribe of Gad
|tribes of Israel
|Tribe of Issachar
|tribe, part of tribes of Israel from Bible
|Tribe of Joseph
|tribes of Israel
|Tribe of Judah
|tribes of Israel
|Tribe of Manasseh
|tribe, part of tribes of Israel from Bible
|Tribe of Naphtali
|tribes of Israel
|Tribe of Simeon
|tribes of Israel
|Tribe of Zebulun
|in the Bible
|Tryphena of Rome
|Human biblical figure
|Female
|Tubaengel
|Angel in Christianity from New Testament
|Tubal
|Biblical character, son of Japheth
|Male
|Tubal-cain
|Biblical figure
|Male
|Turiel
|fallen angel
|Ur Kaśdim
|city, part of Biblical place from Bible
|Uriah the Hittite
|biblical character
|Male
|Uriel
|Archangel
|Male
|Urijah
|Human biblical figure from Bible
|Male
|Uz
|biblical figure
|Male
|Uz
|Human biblical figure from Bible
|Male
|Uzal
|Human biblical figure from Bible
|Male
|Uzzah
|Biblical figure who died from touching the Ark of the Covenant
|Male
|Uzziah
|King of Judah
|Male
|Vaniah
|Biblical figure
|Male
|Vashti
|character in the Book of Esther; queen of Persia, who was banished by her husband, Ahasuerus, for refusal to appear during a banquet
|Female
|Vassago
|fallen angel and Goetic demon
|Via, Veritas, Vita
|sentence (non-functional linguistics), phrase, motto, and term, part of I am published in Gospel of John from John 14
|War in Heaven
|event described in the Book of Revelations; war in heaven between angels led by Michael against those led by “the dragon”, “the devil and Satan”; the latter is defeated and thrown down to the earth
|Watcher
|angel in Judaism and fallen angel from Bible
|Whore of Babylon
|New Testament symbol
|Female
|Widow of Zarephath
|Biblical character
|Wife of Manoah
|Human biblical figure from Judges
|Female
|Wise woman of Abel
|biblical character
|Female
|Witch of Endor
|biblical character
|Female
|Wofsi
|Human biblical figure from Bible
|Male
|Woman of Tekoa
|Human biblical figure
|Female
|Woman of the Apocalypse
|figure described in Rev. 12; gives birth to a son, who is taken to heaven; afterwards the woman flees into the wilderness, is attacked by the Dragon, and sprouts wings to escape it; traditionally interpreted as Mary or the Church
|Female
|Wood of Ephraim
|Biblical place and forest in Jordan from 2 Samuel 18
|Yael
|woman in the Book of Judges; killed Sisera to deliver Israel from the troops of King Jabin
|Female
|Yomiel
|fallen angel
|Zabad ben Natan ben Ablai
|Human biblical figure and military personnel ♂
|Male
|Zabbai
|Human biblical figure
|Male
|Zabdi
|human biblical character
|Male
|Zabud
|Human biblical figure
|Male
|Zadkiel
|archangel of freedom, benevolence, mercy, and the Patron Angel of all who forgive
|Zadok
|biblical character
|Male
|Zadok
|Biblical character, son of Azor
|Male
|Zaqiel
|fallen angel
|Zebudah
|Human biblical figure
|Female
|Zebul
|Human biblical figure
|Male
|Zebulun
|son of Jacob in the Old Testament
|Male
|Zechariah
|figure in the Bible, priest, the husband of Elisabeth who is the cousin of Mary the mother of Jesus
|Male
|Zedekiah
|biblical character
|Male
|Zelophehad
|biblical character
|Male
|Zephaniah
|person in the bible
|Male
|Zerah
|figure in the Hebrew Bible; son of Judah and Tamar
|Male
|Zeresh
|wife of Haman in the Book of Esther; advises him to prepare gallows to hang Mordecai
|Female
|Zerubbabel
|Biblical character; governor of the Persian Province of Judah; grandson of Jehoiachin, King of Judah; rebuilt the temple (Hag 2:23, Zech 4:6–10, Ezra 2:2, 3:2, 3:8, 4:2, 4:3, 5:2, Neh. 12:1, 1 Chr 3:19)
|Male
|Zeruiah
|biblical character
|Female
|Zibeon
|biblical character
|Male
|Zibiah
|biblical character
|Female
|Zillah
|Biblical figure
|Female
|Zilpah
|biblical character
|Female
|Zimran
|biblical Figure
|Male
|Zimri
|prince of the Tribe of Simeon
|Male
|Zipporah
|biblical character
|Female
|Zorah
|geographic location, archaeological site, and Biblical place in Israel from Bible, Joshua, and Judges
|Евий
|Human biblical figure
|Male
|Паапан Рештак
|angel in Judaism and angel in Christianity, part of Armenian mythology
|Фогарма
|Human biblical figure from Bible
|Male
|Хелкия
|Human biblical figure
|Male
|Эзбай
|Human biblical figure
|Male
|יהודי
|Human biblical figure from Jeremiah
|Male
|יונתן בן אביתר
|Human biblical figure from Bible
|Male
|ינוח
|Biblical place from 2 Raja-raja 15
|סוא מלך מצרים
|Ancient Egypt king ♂
|Male
|פראם
|Biblical character
|حصرون
|fictional character from Old Testament and gospel
|Male
