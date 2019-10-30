Suffer Little Children To Come Unto Me – Hymn

When mothers of Salem their children brought to Jesus,

The stern disciples drove them back and bade them depart;

But Jesus saw them ere they fled,

And sweetly smiled and kindly said,

‘Suffer little children to come unto Me.

‘For I will receive them, and fold them in My bosom;

I’ll be a Shepherd to those lambs, oh, drive them not away!

For if their hearts to Me they give,

They shall with Me in glory live:

Suffer little children to come unto Me.’

How kind was our Savior to bid those children welcome!

But there are many thousands who have never heard His name;

The Bible they have never read,

They know not that the Savior said,

‘Suffer little children to come unto Me.’

And still the kind Savior bids little children welcome,

For Jesus’ loving, tender heart to children is the same;

Though here His voice is no more heard,

From heav’n itself He speaks this word,

‘Suffer little children to come unto Me.’