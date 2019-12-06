Story Behind “God Leads Us Along” Hymn

Story Behind The Hymn, “God Leads Us Along”

Haldor Lillenas, founder of a noted music-publishing company, made his way to the United States from Scandinavia.

His first years in this country were hard, but a kind lady befriended him and taught him the English language. More importantly, perhaps, she told him the story of Christ and led him to know the Savior in his heart. Many times, she sang to him a comforting song entitled God Leads His Dear Children Along.

Years later, he began thinking about the song that had been so meaningful to him in his youth and decided to find out something about its writer, C.A. Young. He discovered that the songwriter had passed away, but that his widow was living in a nearby town.

Haldor drove out to the little town and found her in a poor house. His excitement mounted as she told him this story:

My husband and I were married while we were very young. God gave us a wonderful life together; he led us from day to day. We had so much of Jesus. But then God took my husband. Now God has led me here, and Im so excited and glad about it! God has used me in this place. Isnt it wonderful that God leads his children day by day and step by step?

Many people come to this place and they are so sad and in such great need. They need help and comfort. I have been able to cheer many of them and lead scores of them to the Lord Jesus Christ. How thankful I am that God has brought me to this place, where I can be of so much help to these people!

Haldor Lillenas was deeply moved by Mrs. Youngs words and excited that he had found more than just a story behind a gospel song. He had found a Christian woman completely surrendered to Gods will for her life.

God Leads Us Along Hymn Lyrics

1 In shady, green pastures, so rich and so sweet.

God leads His dear children along;

Where the waters cool flow bathes the weary ones feet,

God leads His dear children along.

Chorus: Some thro the water, some thro the flood,

Some thro the fire, but all thro the blood;

Some thro great sorrow, but God gives a song,

In the night season and all the day long.

2 Sometimes on the mount where the sun shines so bright,

God leads His dear children along;

Sometimes in the valley, in darkest of night,

God leads His dear children along.

3 Tho sorrows befall us, and Satan oppose,

God leads His dear children along;

Through grace we can conquer, defeat all our foes,

God leads His dear children along.

4 Away from the mire, and away from the clay,

God leads His dear children along;

Away up in glory, eternitys day,

God leads His dear children along.