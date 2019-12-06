Story Behind “God Be with You ‘Til We Meet Again” Hymn

Story Behind The Hymn, “God Be with You ‘Til We Meet Again”

Often we hear someone tell us glibly to have a good day!

Would not a far better farewell for Christians be the loving wish of this hymn textGod be with you? The added thought of till we meet again suggests a sincere desire for continued friendship.

The writer of this hymn text, Dr. Jeremiah Rankin, pastored several prominent Congregational churches throughout the East until 1889, when he became president of Howard University, the noted school for the education of black students.

No other hymn except perhaps Blest Be the Tie That Binds has been as widely used as this one as a closing benediction in church services. God Be With You was a favorite in the Moody and Sankey meetings throughout North America and England.

And still today, no finer farewell can be expressed by Christians to one another as they leave a place of worship than the sincere wish, God be with you till we meet again.

God Be with You ‘Til We Meet Again Hymn Lyrics

(1)God be with you ’til we meet again,

By His counsels guide, uphold you,

With His sheep securely fold you:

God be with you ’til we meet again.

(2) God be with you ’til we meet again,

‘Neath His wings protecting hide you,

Daily manna still provide you:

God be with you ’til we meet again.

(3) God be with you ’til we meet again,

If life’s trials should confound you,

God will put His arms around you:

God be with you ’til we meet again.

(4) God be with you ’til we meet again,

Keep love’s banner floating o’er you,

Smite death’s threat’ning wave before you:

God be with you ’til we meet again.