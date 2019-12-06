Story Behind “Fill My Cup, Lord” Hymn

Story Behind The Hymn, “Fill My Cup, Lord”

Life was never to be a bed of roses for Richard Blanchard.

A severe lung problem developed, and Blanchard was left with one-third of his lung capacity. But a diminished physical well-being did not stop young Blanchard.

In 1953, he became the pastor of a church in Coral Gables, Florida, and one day, was asked by a young couple to perform their marriage ceremony. However, the couple was quite late for their counseling appointment.

Blanchard told his secretary, I will wait for thirty minutes and Im leaving. He then went to a nearby Sunday school room and sat down to play the piano for a while.

He later said, When I was not in the mood to be used of God, God was in a mood to use me. In less than thirty-minutes, as he waited for the young couple, God gave him the inspiring song Fill My Cup, Lord.

As Richard Blanchard looks back over his life, he declares even though God chose in his providence to impair my physical being, he has in so many other ways Filld My Cup.

Fill My Cup, Lord Hymn Lyrics

(1) Like the woman at the well I was seeking

For things that could not satisfy;

And then I heard my Savior speaking:

“Draw from My well that never shall run dry.”

CHORUS: Fill my cup, Lord, I lift it up, Lord!

Come and quench this thirsting of my soul;

Bread of heaven, feed me ’til I want no more-

Fill my cup, fill it up and make me whole!

(2) There are millions in this world who are craving

The pleasure earthly things afford;

But none can match the wondrous treasure

That I find in Jesus Christ my Lord.

(3) So, my brother, if the things this world gave you

Leave hungers that won’t pass away,

My blessed Lord will come and save you,

If you kneel to Him and humbly pray: