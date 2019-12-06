Story Behind “Fight the Good Fight with All Thy Might” Hymn

Story Behind The Hymn, “Fight the Good Fight with All Thy Might”

This stirring hymn was written by John Samuel Bewley Monsell, LL. D., who was born at St. Coumbs, Londonderry, Ireland, March 2, 1811.

He died on April 9, 1875, at Guildford, England, where he fell from the roof of his church, which was being rebuilt

All of Dr. Monsells hymns are full of beauty and expression.

This hymn was first printed in 1863, and was entitled The Fight of Faith.

Fight the Good Fight with All Thy Might Hymn Lyrics

1 Fight the good fight with all Thy might,

Christ is Thy strength and Christ Thy right;

Lay hold on life, and it shall be

Thy joy and crown eternally.

2 Run the straight race through Gods good grace,

Lift up Thine eyes and seek His face;

Life with its way before us lies,

Christ is the path and Christ the prize.

3 Cast care aside, lean on Thy guide;

His boundless mercy will provide;

Trust, and Thy trusting soul shall through Christ

Is its life and Christ its love.

4 Faint not nor fear, His arms are near;

He changeth not, and Thou art dear;

Only believe, and Thou shalt see

That Christ is all in all to Thee.