Story Behind “Fairest Lord Jesus” Hymn

Story Behind The Hymn, “Fairest Lord Jesus”

Little is known of the origin of this cherished hymn. Associated with it are several popular legends which cannot always be substantiated by research.

One of the best-known accounts is that it was called the Crusaders Hymn. Some think that it was sung by the twelfth century German Crusaders, especially by their children, as they made their long and wearisome trek to the Holy Land.

The English adaptation of this hymn was by Richard Storrs Willis, born in Boston, Massachusetts. It is interesting to note that in this collection a notation about the origin of the hymn is made, stating that it was sung by the German knights on the way to Jerusalem.

This statement undoubtedly did much to foster and popularize the Crusader account.

Fairest Lord Jesus Hymn Lyrics

(1) Fairest Lord Jesus, Ruler of all nature,

O Thou of God and man the Son:

Thee will I cherish, Thee will I honor,

Thou my soul’s glory, joy, and crown.

(2) Fair are the meadows, Fairer still the woodlands,

Robed in the blooming garb of spring:

jesus is fairer, Jesus is purer,

Who makes the woeful heart to sing.

(3) Fair is the sunshine, Fairer still the moonlight,

And all the twinkling starry host:

Jesus shines brights, Jesus shines purer

Than all the angels heaven can boast.

(4) Beautiful Savior! Lord of the nations!

Son of God and Son of Man!

Glory and honor, Praise, adoration,

Now and forevermore be Thine!