Story Behind “Face To Face” Hymn

Story Behind The Hymn, Face To Face

A pastor, his wife, and Grant Tullar had made their last call on the sick one afternoon in 1898. They hurried to their home, wanting to have a bit of supper together before going to an evangelistic meetings. Tullar was assisting in those revival services.

In their hurry to get supper on the table, someone failed to fill the jelly dish. There was only a small bite left. The pastor and his wife knew that Tullar was very fond of the jelly, so they both refused it.

As the dish was passed toTullar, he exclaimed, So this is all for me, is it?

Suddenly, the thought occurred to Tullar that All for Me was a good title for a song.

He placed the jelly dish back on the table and immediately excused himself, went to the piano, and composed a melody and wrote several verses.

Before going to bed that evening, Tullar promised the pastor and his wife that he would revise the work somewhat. He never did, because the next morning the postman brought to him a letter from a lady, Mrs. Frank A. Beck. Enclosed were several poems. After reading the very first poem, he became suddenly aware that it exactly fitted the music that he had written the night before and entitled Face to Face.

This song has won the hearts of thousands of people around the world because it so wonderfully speaks of our anticipation in seeing Christ one day, face to face.

Face To Face Hymn Lyrics

(1) Face to face with Christ my Savior,

Face to face-what will it be-

When with rapture I behold Him,

Jesus Christ who died for me?

(2) Face to face I shall behold Him,

Far beyond the starry sky;

Face to face in all His glory,

I shall see Him by and by!

(3) Only faintly now I see Him,

With the darkened veil between,

But a blessed day is coming

When His glory shall be seen.

(4) What rejoicing in His presence

When are banished grief and pain,

When the crooked ways are straightened

And the dark things shall be plain.

(5) Face to face! O blissful moment!

Face to face- to see and know;

Face to face with my Redeemer,

Jesus Christ who loves me so.