Story Behind “Each Step I Take” Hymn

Story Behind The Hymn, “Each Step I Take”

Mother, that is a beautiful song. Lets write to America and get a copy.

Those were the words of a young lad in the Philippine Islands in 1962 as he listened with his mother to the Lutheran Gospel Hour. His mother had recently become a Christian and was being ridiculed for her newfound faith in Christ by her husband and an older teenage son.

On this particular morning, a soloist on the radio program sang Each Step I Take, an unusual song written by Elmo Mercer.

The letter was soon on its way to the United States. And soon the musical composition had arrived. Having a copy of the song in hand made it even more precious to the young man. In fact, he and his father were both converted as a result of having the song sheet, and the young lad later went on to study for the gospel ministry in Manila.

Each Step I Take came during a dark period in the life of young Elmo Mercer. This song was the result of expressing exactly what he felt in his heart at the time. His mom and dad had brought him up in church and he had learned the Scriptures very early.

Mercer has gone on to write more than one thousand songs, many of which have blessed the hearts of millions of people. His sincere desire is to be of service to Christ through the ministry of sacred songs.

Each Step I Take Hymn Lyrics

Each step I take my Savior goes before me,

And with His loving hand He leads the way,

And with each breath I whisper I adore Thee,

Oh, what joy to walk with Him each day.