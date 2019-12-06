Story Behind “Does Jesus Care” Hymn

Story Behind The Hymn, Does Jesus Care

Frank E. Graeff was a minister in the Methodist denomination and served some of its leading churches, in the Philadelphia Conference. Throughout the district, he was known as the sunshine minister.

In spite of his outwardly-cheery disposition and winsome personality, Graeff was often called upon to go through severe testing experiences in his life.

It was while passing through such a test and experiencing severe despondency, doubt and physical agony, that Mr. Graeff wrote this hymn, Does Jesus Care?

Rev. Graeff turned to the Scriptures for solace and strength. First Peter 5:7 became especially meaningful to him during this particular struggle: Casting all your care upon Him; for He careth for you.

The phrase, He careth for you, spoke deeply to his need. To experience times of questions and even doubts regarding the nearness of God, as Frank Graeff did in the verses of this hymn, is only human and normal. But it is only as a believer comes through such a struggle, with the firm conviction in the chorus of this hymnO yes He cares, I know He caresthat a child of God can be truly victorious.

Does Jesus Care Hymn Lyrics

(1) Does Jesus care when my heart is pained

Too deeply for mirth and song-

As the burdens press, and the cares distress,

And the way grows weary and long?

CHORUS: O yes, He care- I know He cares!

His heart is touched with my grief;

When the days are weary, the long nights dreary,

I know my Savior cares.

(2) Does Jesus care when my way is dark

With a nameless dread and fear?

As the daylight fades into deep night shades,

Does He care enough to be near?

(3) Does Jesus care when I’ve tried and failed

To resist some temptation strong?

When for my deep grief I find no relief,

Tho my tears flow all the night long?

(4) Does Jesus care when I’ve said good-bye

To the dearest on earth to me,

And my sad heart aches till it nearly breaks-

Is it aught to Him? does He see?