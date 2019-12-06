Story Behind “Come, Thou Almighty King” Hymn

Story Behind The Hymn, “Come, Thou Almighty King”

This is one of our most popular opening hymns, yet little is known of its background.

The song appeared anonymously in London, England, about 1757 to commemorate Trinity Sunday. About fifteen years earlier the British national hymn, God Save Our Gracious King, first came into general use. Both of these hymn texts were sung to the same tune for a period of time.

Today, however, that tune, America, is used exclusively in this country for our national hymn, My Country, Tis of Thee. The Italian hymn tune has been wedded permanently with Come, Thou almighty King.

It has been suggested that the newer text was written as an act of rebellion and as a substitute for the words of the royal hymn, and that for this reason the author wished to remain anonymous. Other writers have felt that this text was written as a sequel to the earlier text, with one a prayer for an earthly ruler, the other a prayer to a heavenly King.

Come, Thou Almighty King Hymn Lyrics

(1) Come, Thou Almighty King,

Help us Thy name to sing,

Help us to praise:

Father, all-glorious,

O’er all victorious,

Come, and reign over us,

Ancient of Days.

(2) Come, Thou Incarnate Word,

Gird on Thy mighty sword,

Our prayer attend:

Come, and Thy people bless,

And give Thy word success;

Spirit of holiness,

On us descend.

(3) Come, Holy Comforter,

Thy sacred witness bear

In this glad hour:

Thou who almighty art,

Now rule in every heart,

Never from us depart,

Spirit of power.

(4) To Thee, great One in Thee,

The highest praises be,

Hence evermore!

Thy sovereign majesty

May we in glory see,

And to eternity

Love and adore.