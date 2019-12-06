Story Behind “Child Of The King” Hymn

Story Behind The Hymn, “Child Of The King”

Harriett Buell wrote the words for A Child of the King one Sunday morning while walking home from her Methodist church service. She sent her text to the Northern Christian Advocate, and it was printed in the February 1, 1877 issue.

Romans 8:16-17 we are the children of God: And if children, then heirs; heirs of God, and joint-heirs with Christ

Whether you are great or small in God’s kingdom, you are still God’s child. An infant is as truly a child of its parents as is a full?grown person. You are beloved by God.

Child Of The King Hymn Lyrics

(1) My Father is rich in houses and lands,

He holdeth the wealth of the world in His hands!

Of rubies and diamonds, of silver and gold,

His coffers are full, He has riches untold.

Chorus: I’m a child of the King,

A child of the King!

With Jesus, my Savior,

I’m a child of the King.

(2) My Fathers own Son, the Savior of men,

Once wandered oer earth as the poorest of them;

But now He is reigning in glory on high,

Preparing a place for the sweet by and by.

(3) A tent or a cottage, why should I care?

Theyre building a palace for me over there!

Though here Im a stranger yet still I may sing;

All glory to God, Im a child of the King!