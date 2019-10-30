Still Sweeter Every Day – Hymn

Author: William Martin

To Jesus every day I find my heart is closer drawn,

He’s fairer than the glory of the gold and purple dawn;

He’s all my fancy pictures in its fairest dreams, and more,

Each day He grows still sweeter than He was the day before.

Refrain:

The half cannot be fancied

This side the golden shore;

O there He’ll be still sweeter

Than He ever was before.

His glory broke upon me when I saw Him from afar,

He’s fairer than the lily, brighter than the morning star;

He fills and satisfies my longing spirit o’er and o’er,

Each day He grows still sweeter than He was the day before.

My heart is sometimes heavy, but He comes with sweet relief,

He folds me to His bosom when I droop with blighting grief;

I love the Christ Who all my burdens in His body bore,

Each day He grows still sweeter than He was the day before.