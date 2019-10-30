Stepping In The Light – Hymn

Author: Eliza E. Hewitt
Trying to walk in the steps of the Savior, Trying to follow our
Savior and King; Shaping our lives by His blessed example, Happy,
how happy, the songs that we bring.
Refrain:
How beautiful to walk in the steps of the Savior, Stepping in the
light, Stepping in the light; How beautiful to walk in the steps of
the Savior, Led in paths of light.
Pressing more closely to Him who is leading, When we are tempted to
turn from the way; Trusting the arm that is strong to defend us,
Happy, how happy, our praises each day.
Walking in footsteps of gentle forbearance, Footsteps of
faithfulness, mercy and love, Looking to Him for the grace freely
promised, Happy, how happy, our journey above.
Trying to walk in the steps of the Savior, Upward, still upward
we’ll follow our Guide; When we shall se Him, “the King in his
beauty,” Happy, how happy, our place at His side.