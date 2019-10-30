Step Out On The Promise – Hymn

O mourner in Zion, how blessed art thou,

For Jesus is waiting to comfort you now;

Fear not to rely on the word of thy God.

Step out on the promise, get under the blood.

Oh, ye that are hungry and thirsty, rejoice;

For ye shall be filled; do you hear that sweet voice

Inviting you now to the banquet of God?

Step out on the promise, get under the blood.

Who sighs for a heart from iniquity free?

Oh, poor, troubled soul! there’s a promise for thee;

There’s rest, weary one, in the bosom of God.

Step out on the promise, get under the blood.

The promise won’t save, though the promise is true;

‘Tis the blood we get under that cleanses us through;

It cleanses me now, hallelujah to God!

I rest on the promise, I’m under the blood.