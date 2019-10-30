Step Out On The Promise – Hymn

O mourner in Zion, how blessed art thou,
For Jesus is waiting to comfort you now;
Fear not to rely on the word of thy God.
Step out on the promise, get under the blood.
Oh, ye that are hungry and thirsty, rejoice;
For ye shall be filled; do you hear that sweet voice
Inviting you now to the banquet of God?
Step out on the promise, get under the blood.
Who sighs for a heart from iniquity free?
Oh, poor, troubled soul! there’s a promise for thee;
There’s rest, weary one, in the bosom of God.
Step out on the promise, get under the blood.
The promise won’t save, though the promise is true;
‘Tis the blood we get under that cleanses us through;
It cleanses me now, hallelujah to God!
I rest on the promise, I’m under the blood.