Step by step, every day,

He will lead us all the way;

Nothing can our hearts dismay,

While we follow, follow Jesus.

Refrain:

One step at a time, you see,

Is enough for you, is enough for me;

So we’ll follow faithfully,

Follow, follow Jesus.

Step by step, all is right,

Though we walk by faith, not sight;

E’en the darkness turns to light,

While we follow, follow Jesus.

Step by step, some glad day,

Homeward we will wend our way;

Never can we go astray,

While we follow, follow Jesus.